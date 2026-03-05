Love Never Dies: Ringo's Rainbow Journey Shares One Woman's Extraordinary Bond Beyond the Rainbow Bridge

Ringo's Rainbow Journey by Kathy Bolte

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When yoga teacher and kirtan musician Kathy Bolte lost her beloved Border Collie, Ringo, she discovered that grief is not an ending but a doorway to something far more profound.Through the guidance of a gifted pet communicator, Kathy began to recognize unmistakable signs that Ringo's spirit had returned in the form of a new puppy named Nina. Her memoir, Ringo’s Rainbow Journey: A Memoir of Our Border Collie's Return To His Soul Family, shares this remarkable true story of loss, faith, and the eternal connection between souls who are never truly apart.Released in May 2024 through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Ingram Spark, this memoir speaks to anyone who has ever wondered if their departed pet is still with them.The book transcends typical animal stories by offering readers actual transcribed conversations between Kathy, her husband, and their pets through an animal communicator. These detailed exchanges reveal a depth of emotional and intellectual intelligence in dogs and cats that most people never imagine exists.“Animals are far more intelligent and emotional than we give them credit for,” says Bolte. “Through Amanda, our pet communicator, we learned that our beloved pets can return to us, either in spirit or in another body. The soul lives on.”What makes Ringo’s Rainbow Journey different from other pet memoirs is its foundation in lived experience rather than fiction. Every conversation in the book comes directly from recorded sessions with the pet communicator, offering readers an authentic glimpse into the profound wisdom animals carry.The book teaches three essential lessons that Ringo himself wanted humans to understand: the soul is eternal, gender fluidity is natural in the spiritual realm, and soul families are real connections that help us fulfill our purpose in life.Kathy Bolte is an international yoga teacher, mantra meditation teacher, kirtan musician, and retreat leader who has traveled extensively to India to deepen her spiritual practice.She is a featured writer for Elephant Journal and the devoted owner of two beautiful Border Collies. At 75, Kathy brings a lifetime of wisdom to her writing, having transitioned from a successful corporate career as Vice President of a regional staffing service company to pursuing her true calling as a teacher, healer, and musician.The book has already touched readers deeply. Early reviews on Amazon and favorable assessments from Kirkus Review and Reader's Favorite praise the memoir for its honest portrayal of grief, its hopeful message about the afterlife, and its ability to comfort those who have lost beloved pets. Readers report that the book has made their grief less painful and inspired hope that their pets live on in spirit.Interestingly, it was Nina (Ringo reincarnated) who insisted Kathy write this book. Through their pet communicator, Nina told Kathy, “You must write this book. It is a very important story for people to read because it validates the eternal nature of the soul, the undying bond of love between a dog and his soul family. So, get in the chair and write!”Ringo’s Rainbow Journey will resonate with dog enthusiasts, Border Collie lovers, anyone grieving the loss of a pet, and readers open to exploring reincarnation and animal communication.The memoir offers particular comfort to those seeking validation that love transcends physical death and that the connections we form with our animal companions are truly eternal.Kathy currently serves as a certified Therapy Dog Team member with Nina, visiting children in the Pediatric Oncology ward at Loma Linda University Medical Center each week.She continues to teach five yoga classes weekly, leads kirtan music performances monthly throughout Southern California, and facilitates transformative retreats in both India and the United States.Looking ahead, Kathy plans to expand the reach of Ringo’s message through speaking engagements, podcast appearances, and a potential TEDTalk. The book serves as a bridge between the scientific and spiritual worlds, inviting readers to consider possibilities they may have dismissed while offering concrete evidence through documented communications.For readers of A Dog’s Purpose, The Art of Racing in the Rain, or books by Jon Katz, Ringo’s Rainbow Journey provides a similar depth of connection between human and canine, but with the added dimension of actual documented conversations that reveal what our pets truly think and feel.The book is available now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and through Ingram Spark. Readers seeking hope after pet loss, validation of their spiritual beliefs about animals, or simply a moving story about the power of love will find Ringo’s Rainbow Journey to be a companion that offers comfort, inspiration, and a renewed appreciation for the animals in their lives.BOOK DETAILS-Title: Ringo's Rainbow Journey: A Memoir of Our Border Collie's Return to His Soul Family-Author: Kathy Bolte-Genre: Memoir/Spirituality/Animals-Publisher: Global Book Publishing -Book Link: https://www.amazon.com/Ringos-Rainbow-Journey-Memoir-Collies-ebook/dp/B0G3YKZVK8 KEYWORDS: Ringo’s Rainbow Journey, dog reincarnation memoir, spiritual pet stories, animal communication book, Border Collie true story, grief healing for pet owners, Rainbow Bridge stories, soulful connection with pets, dog and human bond memoir, books for animal loversABOUT THE AUTHORKathy Bolte is an international yoga teacher, mantra meditation teacher, kirtan musician, retreat leader, and longtime facilitator of Women’s Wisdom Circles. She is a featured writer for Elephant Journal and a devoted guardian of two beloved Border Collies. Bolte divides her time between teaching, composing sacred music, leading retreats in India and the United States, and volunteering with her certified Therapy Dog, Nina, in the Pediatric Oncology Department at Loma Linda University Medical Center.

