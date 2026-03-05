Psychotherapist Turned Money-Mindset Coach Proves That Wealth Starts in the Mind, Not the Wallet

Karolina Valoria (BA, CTA-P)

Karolina Valoria Combines 15 Years of Psychotherapy with Personal Finance to Help Women Build Real Financial Freedom

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At 42 years old, Karolina Valoria was educated, deeply experienced, and drowning in debt. After 15 years as a practicing psychotherapist and 20 years of personal therapy, she still could not figure out why financial security kept slipping away. The answer, she discovered, had nothing to do with how hard she worked.It had everything to do with what she believed about herself. Now, as a certified psychotherapist and money-mindset coach, Valoria is helping women across the globe break free from the unconscious patterns that keep them financially stuck – no matter how talented, capable, or hardworking they are.Most financial advice focuses on what to do with money: save more, spend less, invest wisely. Valoria's work starts somewhere else entirely. She argues that until a person addresses the deeper psychological roots of their money behavior, practical advice will only take them so far.Her signature approach bridges clinical psychotherapy with personal finance, helping clients see how overspending, over-saving, undercharging, and chronic financial anxiety are not character flaws. They are defense mechanisms with roots in early emotional experiences."Money doesn't solve financial problems. Changing our mindset does," says Valoria, a phrase that has become the foundation of her entire practice. "When there are unconscious patterns at work, we don't see them. But we keep getting stuck. And if we feel persistently unsatisfied, that is a signal worth paying attention to."In 2018, Valoria and her then-husband carried nearly half a million euros in debt across multiple properties and offices in Ljubljana, Slovenia. The strategy that had always carried her - work harder, get better, learn more - finally broke down entirely.By 2019, she was burned out and physically unable to continue. Rather than look for external solutions, she turned inward, applying the same psychotherapeutic tools she had used with clients for years to her own beliefs about money, worth, and success.The results were striking. Within a remarkably short span, she cleared her debts entirely, recovered from chronic physical pain, and built two successful companies with a six-figure income.She now owns three properties and counts herself among a small but growing number of practitioners worldwide who treat financial health and psychological health as inseparable. Valoria's target audience is women between 35 and 55 who earn money, work hard, and still cannot shake the feeling that there is never quite enough.These are women in middle management or running their own businesses, capable and accomplished, yet quietly exhausted by the gap between what they have achieved and how financially safe they feel. Valoria understands this experience from the inside out, and her clients feel that.Her approach brings together compassion-based work, vulnerability, healing early relational wounds, and a practical shift from a scarcity mindset to one of abundance. She is not dismissive of financial literacy tools; she simply insists they work best once the internal blocks are cleared first."Changes in your wallet start in your mind," she says. "And when you get your finances in order, you get your life in order."She has been featured organically in major Slovenian media, including Bloomberg Adria and Finance magazine, and has spoken at numerous podcasts, panels, and conferences across Slovenia and Croatia.She is also a published researcher, co-authoring the Relational Needs Satisfaction Scale (RNSS), a psychometrically validated instrument adopted across multiple languages and clinical settings internationally, published in Frontiers in Psychology in 2020."I fully realized the depth of this problem only when I fell into serious debt myself and saw firsthand that healthy finances require not just healthy beliefs about money, but healthy beliefs about who we are. That is what was missing for me – and for so many women I now work with."Karolina Valoria, Certified Transactional Analyst in Psychotherapy (CTA-P) and Money-Mindset CoachKEYWORDS: money mindset, financial freedom for women, wealth psychology, personal finances, self-worth and money, overcoming debt, women entrepreneurs, abundance mindset.ABOUT THE AUTHORKarolina Valoria (BA, CTA-P) is a certified psychotherapist and pioneering money-mindset coach. With nearly two decades of clinical experience, she co-authored the Relational Needs Satisfaction Scale (RNSS) and has been featured in major media outlets, including Bloomberg, Adria, and Finance. She is the founder of two successful brands and is dedicated to the global movement of female financial empowerment.#MoneyMindset #WomenInFinance #FinancialEmpowerment #KarolinaValoria #Abundance

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.