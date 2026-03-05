Hidden Affections Brings Black LGBTQ+ Romance to the Page with Heart and Hope

Hidden Affections by Zaire Anwar

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Book Publishing is spotlighting Hidden Affections: Two Sides of Love, the debut novel by Zaire Anwar, a romance-drama that centers on an African-American M/M love story with emotional depth, self-discovery, and real-world pressure.First released June 29, 2025, the book continues to gain attention among LGBTQ+ readers and allies looking for a story that treats love and belonging as a human need, not a debate.At the center of Hidden Affections is architect Tyler Deveaux, whose life takes an unexpected turn after he enters a design contest and finds himself drawn to Edward Branch, a celebrated football star. Their relationship becomes public fast, and the attention forces both men to decide what they will protect, what they will risk, and what they truly want.The story speaks to readers who understand that love can be life-giving and complicated at the same time, especially when outside judgment becomes part of the relationship.Zaire Anwar, a lifelong educator and storyteller, wrote the novel over the course of ten years, returning to it season after season until “someday” became a real publication date. His goal was simple and personal: to show that everyone has a path toward love and belonging, even when that path does not match what others expect.The book also expands representation in romance by highlighting Black men in a relationship without leaning on violence or shock to drive the plot, and by keeping the focus on identity, tenderness, and choice.“Everybody desires and deserves love,” said Zaire Anwar. “I wanted to write a story that respects how love shows up differently for different people, and still reminds us that the need for love and belonging is real for all of us.”One early reader shared a response that stayed with the author as he finished the manuscript: “If someone has trouble understanding this community, they can read this book and see how similar we all are. Love is love.” That kind of reaction reflects what the novel aims to do: offer a romance that entertains, while also making room for empathy.BOOK DETAILS-Title: Hidden Affections: Two Sides of Love-Author: Zaire Anwar-Genre: Romance/Drama, M/M Romance-Publisher: Global Book Publishing, https://globalbookpublishing.com/ -Release Date: June 29, 2025-Book Link: https://www.amazon.com/Hidden-Affections-Two-Sides-Love-ebook/dp/B0DZW4VGVC KEYWORDS: African-American romance, Black LGBTQ romance, M/M romance, LGBTQ+ fiction, gay romance novel, love and belonging, self-discovery romance, romantic drama, same-love story, identity, and acceptanceABOUT THE AUTHORZaire Anwar is a lifelong educator and storyteller whose work blends lived experience, careful observation, and a deep respect for the emotional truth of relationships. With a background in art, music, and education, he writes romances shaped by identity, self-acceptance, and the universal need to be seen and loved. Hidden Affections: Two Sides of Love is his debut novel and the first in a planned trilogy.#HiddenAffections #MMRomance #LGBTQRomance #BlackRomance #LoveAndBelonging

