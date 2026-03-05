Two Faith-Fueled Books Help Women Heal after Betrayal and Divorce

Wounds of Betrayal by Bailey Clay

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When betrayal shatters a life built on trust and commitment, the path forward can seem impossible to navigate. Author Bailey Clay transforms her own journey through the devastation of infidelity, toxic divorce, and narcissistic abuse into two powerful memoirs that serve as lifelines for women worldwide who face similar heartbreak.With Wounds of Betrayal; Broken not Defeated and its companion volume Choosing Better not Bitter; Strength Through Struggles, Clay delivers unflinching honesty wrapped in hope, proving that healing is not only possible – it's within reach.Published by Global Book Publishing , Clay's duology stands apart in the crowded self-help landscape through its rare combination of raw authenticity and deep spiritual grounding. Unlike sanitized accounts of relationship recovery, these memoirs pull no punches in depicting the reality of surviving narcissistic abuse while offering practical pathways to freedom through faith, professional counseling, and community support."God kept nudging me to write my story after I was divorced and still healing, but in a better place," Clay shares. "What I discovered is that someone out there needs to read this – whether it's you or a friend going through heartbreak. You are not alone, and you can get through this. That's the message God laid on my heart to share."For many readers, betrayal does not just end a relationship; it reshapes identity, trust, and daily life. Clay’s work meets that reality head-on. She writes for women and adults who have lived through long, meaningful relationships that turned unhealthy, and for anyone walking through grief after a breakup, divorce, or loss.Clay’s first book, Wounds of Betrayal: Broken, Not Defeated (released March 24, 2024), explores the fallout of discovering marital betrayal, navigating a toxic divorce, and recognizing patterns of emotional abuse and narcissistic behavior.The second, Choosing Better not Bitter: Strength through Struggles (released April 8, 2025), carries the reader forward into the harder work of forgiveness, boundaries, and rebuilding a life that feels honest and safe. Across both titles, Clay’s approach stands out for its unfiltered tone and the way faith and counseling insights sit side-by-side, without pretending healing is quick or tidy.Both books speak into a timely cultural conversation. More people are naming emotional abuse, seeking trauma-informed support, and looking for stories that do not sugarcoat pain. Clay’s books offer a grounded alternative for readers who want a faith-forward voice that still tells the truth, acknowledges the role of counseling, and honors the practical power of friends and family support.For survivors of betrayal, abuse, or toxic relationships seeking a roadmap forward – and for anyone supporting someone on that journey – Bailey Clay's memoirs offer what many describe as essential reading.These are not just books about survival; they're testimonies to the possibility of thriving after trauma, choosing better instead of bitter, and discovering strength through struggle.Clay’s work has already begun to resonate with readers aged 25 to 65, particularly those in the "sweet spot" of 35–50 years old who are seeking a way out of the bitterness that often follows betrayal.Her approach is distinctively "better not bitter," a philosophy that challenges victims to rise above their circumstances through faith and conscious choice.What makes Clay's work particularly valuable is her willingness to share the messy middle – the setbacks, the anger, the grief, and the slow, non-linear progression toward wholeness. Her writing refuses to offer false promises or quick fixes, instead providing something far more valuable: solidarity, understanding, and tested strategies for moving forward.Since their releases in March 2024 and April 2025, respectively, both books have garnered positive reviews on Amazon, with readers praising Clay's courage and the tangible hope her story provides.The author has been featured in Global Authority Magazine, establishing her voice in the conversation around relationship trauma recovery.BOOK #1 DETAILS-Title: Wounds of Betrayal: Broken, Not Defeated-Author: Bailey Clay-Genre: Non-fiction/Self-Help/Inspirational Memoir-Release Date: March 24, 2024-Publisher: Global Book Publishing, https://globalbookpublishing.com/ -Book Link: https://www.amazon.com/Wounds-Betrayal-Bailey-Clay-ebook/dp/B0CZ156W5P BOOK #2 DETAILS-Title: Choosing Better, Not Bitter: Strength through Struggles-Author: Bailey Clay-Release Date: April 7, 2025-Publisher: Global Book Publishing, https://globalbookpublishing.com/ -Genre: Non-fiction/Self-Help/Inspirational Memoir-Book Link: https://www.amazon.com/Choosing-Better-Not-Bitter-Struggles-ebook/dp/B0F2SFQ14D KEYWORDS: betrayal recovery, divorce healing, narcissistic abuse recovery, faith-based healing, grief after heartbreak, emotional abuse survival, forgiveness and boundaries, women’s resilience, broken not defeated, choosing better not bitterABOUT THE AUTHORBailey Clay writes under a pen name for personal reasons and brings lived experience to every page. A woman of faith, she built a life many readers will recognize: work, marriage, children, and then a sudden unraveling that demanded courage, support, and deep healing. Her writing is direct, personal, and rooted in the belief that recovery is possible, even after the kind of betrayal that changes everything.Hashtags: #WoundsOfBetrayal #RomanticSuspense #SecretsAndLies #BetrayalAndRedemption #EmotionalJourney#ChoosingBetterNotBitter #PersonalGrowthJourney #RiseAboveStruggles #ResilientMindset #HealingAndGrowth

