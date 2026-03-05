New Book Helps High-Achieving Women Reclaim Balance beyond Burnout

Balance Beyond Burnout by Judy Richardson

Judy Richardson is a system strategist, health researcher, and author of Balance Beyond Burnout: A Woman’s Guide to Balancing Stress, Hormones, and Emotions.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women in demanding careers are used to leading, producing, and pushing through. But behind the success, many are exhausted, emotionally drained, and stuck in a stressful cycle.A successful enterprise applications division manager with over two decades of service supporting the United States Navy, trained to solve problems and improve complex systems. Richardson built her career solving high-stakes problems inside multi-million-dollar systems.As someone who experienced burnout and perimenopause, today, she applies that same process-driven precision to a different kind of system, the human body. She recognized a gap in the way high-achieving women understand their energy. Symptoms like exhaustion, brain fog, mood shifts, and hormonal changes were often dismissed as “normal” or treated in isolation.Her work bridges leadership performance and biological resilience. Richardson translates complex endocrine science into clear, practical insight, helping women in demanding careers understand what their bodies are doing and why. She introduces a structured discovery process that helps women track patterns, identify stress responses, and restore alignment among stress, hormones, and emotions.Richardson’s process centers on a powerful idea: burnout is not a personal weakness but a systems imbalance. By combining a structured approach to the plan, do, check, and act cycle, she equips professional women to reclaim stability, protect their long-term health, and lead from a place of strength rather than out of survival.Based in Washington, D.C., Richardson speaks on stress, adrenal health awareness, leadership sustainability, and women’s performance under pressure. Her mission is to help women remain Stable, Healthy, and Empowered.BOOK DETAILS-Title: Balance Beyond Burnout: A Woman’s Guide to Balancing Stress, Hormones, and Emotions-Author: Judy Richardson-Genre: Self-Help, Wellness, Women’s Empowerment-Publisher: Global Book Publishing -Release Date: December 4, 2025-Book Link: https://www.amazon.com/Balance-Beyond-Burnout-Practical-Profession/dp/1964644615 KEYWORDS: adrenal health, adrenal fatigue awareness, stress effects on the body, stress and hormones, endocrine system, burnout and health, hormone imbalance and menopause, stress awareness, chronic stress symptoms, women’s wellnessABOUT THE AUTHORJudy Richardson is a consulting program manager and health researcher based in Washington, D.C. With over 25 years of experience supporting the United States Navy across enterprise programs, submarine class initiatives, and complex systems management, she brings a unique process-driven perspective to wellness education. Her work focuses on how chronic stress impacts the endocrine system, adrenal glands, and long-term balance, helping readers understand the body’s signals before burnout becomes a crisis.#BalanceBeyondBurnout #PreventBurnout #SustainableSuccess #WorkLifeBalance #ResilientProfessionals

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.