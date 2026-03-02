Award-Winning Speaker Mike Veny Launches 'Coffee with Mike' Mental Health Podcast for Workplace Leaders

Mike Veny

New podcast explores employee wellness, workplace mental health, and belonging strategies for leaders and organizations

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lovely Refinement CEO and mental health speaker Mike Veny has announced the launch of his new podcast, Coffee with Mike: Mental Wellness and Belonging for Leaders , a platform created to support leaders and organizations addressing growing mental health challenges within today’s professional environments. The podcast officially launches on Monday and focuses on practical conversations around leadership, employee wellness, and workplace culture.As a workplace mental health speaker and Certified Corporate Wellness Specialist, Veny developed the mental health podcast to reach more leaders seeking meaningful approaches to improving well-being within their teams. The series addresses workplace wellness topics such as leadership stress, belonging, communication, and strategies that can help organizations create healthier and more productive environments.Veny explained that rising stress levels and ongoing uncertainty have increased the need for more effective conversations about mental health in professional settings. Through the podcast, he aims to offer accessible insights that help leaders care for their own well-being while also supporting employee wellness within their organizations.“People everywhere are facing challenges that affect both their personal lives and their performance at work,” Veny said. “This podcast allows me to continue conversations around mental wellness and belonging in a way that leaders can access anytime and apply inside their organizations.”The podcast is produced by Chrysa Stoiloudi, whose creative direction helps shape the show’s practical and conversational tone. Episodes feature discussions intended to help listeners better understand workplace mental health and how intentional leadership can positively impact team dynamics and organizational culture.Veny brings the perspective of both a Certified Corporate Wellness Specialistand the CEO of Lovely Refinement, a company focused on helping organizations strengthen workplace wellness through education, speaking engagements, and leadership development. The podcast extends this mission by offering ongoing content that leaders can use as a resource for reflection and action.Listeners can access the podcast on the official Coffee with Mike page and also episodes through the official YouTube playlist As organizations continue prioritizing mental health and employee wellness, the podcast aims to serve as a practical resource for leaders seeking tools, conversations, and insights that support long-term workplace well-being.

