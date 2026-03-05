International Best-Selling Author, Nancy Yuskaitis Offers Hope Beyond Loss in an Intuitive Soulful Healing Guidebook

Hi Mom, It’s Me by Nancy Yuskaitis

TAMPA BAY, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hi Mom, It’s Me: Hope, Love, and the Afterlife expands bookstore availability and launches through Ingram Spark with Global Book Publishing Grieving mother, spiritual life coach, and psychic medium debuts #1 International Best Seller, blending a tender story of child loss with a transformative toolkit for healing and connecting with the afterlife.ABOUT THE BOOKHi Mom, It's Me: Hope, Love, and the Afterlife is a transformational, mystical, magical, and mindful story of grief that shares Nancy's journey of losing both daughters and discovering spiritual connections through afterlife communication, meditation, and mindfulness. Readers learn how to connect with loved ones through intention and soulful, intuitive writing, foster healing through creativity, and transform devastating grief into a kinder, gentler way to live with loss."Two of the most remarkable days of my life were when I heard, 'Hi Mom, It’s Me,' from each of my daughters in the afterlife, decades apart," says Yuskaitis. "These four little words had the immense power to transform my life in truly miraculous ways - four little words with the healing energy to uplift and direct my grief journey forever."THIS HEALING BOOK FEATURES:-Grief Support: A compassionate exploration of the emotions of child loss grief.-Real Conversations: Candid accounts of messages received from the afterlife.=Practical Tools: Step-by-step guidance on self-nurturing and self-expression through journaling, meditation, and art therapy to process trauma.-Community Support: A portion of the book's profits is donated to support parents navigating the loss of a child.Written by a mother who truly understands grief, love, and healing, this transformational book offers a lifeline to grieving parents and spiritual seekers, lightening the devastating weight of loss through soulful self-care, mindfulness, and afterlife connection. It is also written as a guide for the grief support community, with practical healing tools to encourage processing grief as an uplifting journey.Grief professionals are also taking notice of the book’s blend of lived experience and usable tools. “This book can be a gentle and instructive companion for readers who may be seeking friendship as they find their way with grief,” and emphasizes the book's focus on "self-love, self-care, and not grieving alone - three elements I believe are key in learning how to reframe grief. said Ellen Antill, M.A., Grief Counselor.After the sudden loss of her infant daughter, Lavender, and decades later, her adult daughter, Crystal, Yuskaitis embarked on a profound spiritual journey. Rather than succumbing to despair, she discovered a mystical bridge to her "Soulful Starlights" – her daughters in the spirit realm.Hi Mom, It’s Me chronicles this journey, offering readers not just a story of resilience, but a practical blueprint for healing. Through her proprietary method, "The Art of Soulful Inspired Living," Yuskaitis teaches readers how to use meditation, creativity, and intuition to recognize signs from loved ones, proving that they are only a thought away.The release also highlights Yuskaitis’s Soulful Inspired Adventure Challenge, a creative initiative that encourages people to notice one uplifting experience each day, such as a meaningful sign, a kind gesture, a moment in nature, or a creative act.The goal is not to “move on,” but to build a steady, personal grief journey that supports the heart and nervous system, one day at a time.Yuskaitis has earned certifications in advanced mediumship, spiritual life coaching, Reiki, and therapeutic art-based practices, and she works with clients and communities seeking healing after loss, with a special focus on parents who have lost a child.Her story is one of dualities: the heavy crushing pain of loss and the uplifting, mystical quality of spiritual connection. Her debut is not just a memoir; it is an invitation to view grief through a new lens – one where it reframes loss as an ongoing relationship rather than an end.Mary Davis, author of Every Day Spirit, calls it "a precious gem" and "a compassionate friend and wise companion for the mind, body, and spirit during the darkest seasons of grief."MAKING A DIFFERENCE BEYOND THE PAGESIn keeping with her mission of service, Nancy donates a portion of book proceeds to support parents who have lost a child. She also provides Soulful Starlight Mediumship Sessions and Spiritual Life Coaching to help individuals develop their own nurturing grief journeys.Her focus is to continue inspiring those suffering beyond loss to realize that there are loving, supportive beings available to comfort and assist in both realms, and that feelings of hope and joy can return.BOOK DETAILS-Title: Hi Mom, It’s Me: Hope, Love, and the Afterlife-Author: Nancy Yuskaitis-Genre: Grief memoir, spirituality, inspirational nonfiction-Publisher: Global Book Publishing, https://globalbookpublishing.com/ -Book Link: https://www.amazon.com/Hi-Mom-Its-Me-Afterlife/dp/1964644461 KEYWORDS: grief and loss, child loss, afterlife, mindfulness, mediumship, grief healing, bereaved parents, spiritual connection, journaling prompts, healing after lossABOUT THE AUTHORNancy Yuskaitis is a psychic medium, Reiki Master, and certified spiritual life and creativity coach who channels healing through writing, art, and soulful connection. A wife, mother, and grandmother with two daughters in the afterlife, she shares messages of hope, love, and resilience in her book, Hi Mom, It's Me: Hope, Love, and the Afterlife. As a first-time author, her book quickly reached bestseller status and received glowing reviews. She holds certifications in advanced mediumship, spiritual life coaching, reclaiming joy, and therapeutic art therapy, and is currently studying to become a certified journaling coach. Nancy resides in Crystal Beach, FL and Santa Fe, New Mexico, with her husband and their dog, finding joy in soulful inspired adventures, family, and travel.#HiMomItsMe #LifeAfterLoss #AfterlifeStories #MessagesFromBeyond #SpiritualHealing

