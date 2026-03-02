Unifly Acquires SORA Consulting to Strengthen European Drone Regulatory Capabilities

Deal adds Swiss SORA expertise and Drone Alliance Europe leadership to Unifly's growing European consulting operations

ANTWERP, BELGIUM, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unifly , a global leader in UAS Traffic Management (UTM) solutions, has completed the acquisition of Swiss-based SORA Consulting, a specialist advisory firm focused on regulatory strategy, mission approvals, and Specific Operations Risk Assessment (SORA) training for advanced drone operations.SORA Consulting will be integrated into Unifly Consulting, expanding Unifly's local presence in Switzerland and the broader DACH region while strengthening its capacity to support complex drone operations across Europe.The acquisition brings significant regulatory and industry expertise into the Unifly group. SORA Consulting was founded in 2016 by Dannick Riteco, who also serves as Director General of Drone Alliance Europe, the Brussels-based industry coalition whose members include Amazon, Google's Wing, Zipline, and Manna. Riteco is also co-founder of OneSec, and has been a member of the JARUS Safety Risk Management expert group since 2016, contributing to the development of the SORA methodology from its earliest versions. In 2017, SORA Consulting was designated as a Qualified Entity by Switzerland's Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA) to review applications on its behalf.Over the years, SORA Consulting has supported authorisations across a wide range of drone use cases, including beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations, flights near assemblies of people, and operations in restricted airspace. The firm has enabled missions spanning surveying, construction monitoring, security, drone-in-a-box deployments, and delivery operations. SORA Consulting has also contributed to European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) projects and has trained authorities and operators across EMEA and North America."Switzerland is a strategic market for advanced drone operations, and this acquisition strengthens our ability to support customers locally while expanding our footprint across the DACH region," said Marco Ducci, CEO of Unifly Consulting."By joining Unifly Consulting, we can extend our Swiss operational approval experience and SORA expertise to support more organisations across Switzerland and Europe," said Dannick Riteco, Founder of SORA Consulting.The acquisition marks the first geographic extension of Unifly Consulting and reflects Unifly's strategy to combine UTM technology with strong local presence in key European markets."This acquisition supports Unifly's broader mission to enable autonomous aviation by helping organisations turn regulatory requirements into scalable, safe operations," said Andres Van Swalm, CEO of Unifly.About UniflyUnifly is a technology company dedicated to enabling autonomous aviation by advancing the safety and efficiency of UAS Traffic Management. The Unifly platform connects authorities, drone operators, and stakeholders to digitise and automate airspace management. Through Unifly Consulting, the company combines UTM solutions with regulatory and safety expertise, offering SORA guidance, regulatory strategy, and operational consulting.About SORA ConsultingSORA Consulting is a Swiss-based advisory firm specialised in drone regulatory compliance, mission approvals, and SORA methodology training, supporting organisations across industries and the public sector.

