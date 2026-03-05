New Amazon Bestseller 'Digital Transformation' Revolutionizes SAP S/4HANA Implementation with AI Strategies

Digital Transformation by Suresh Adhikari

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era where artificial intelligence promises transformation but often delivers confusion, seasoned IT executive Suresh Adhikari cuts through the complexity with his Amazon bestseller, "Digital Transformation: Revolutionizing SAP S/4HANA Transformation with AI."This groundbreaking guide has rapidly become an essential resource for corporate technology leaders navigating the intersection of enterprise systems and artificial intelligence, earning bestseller status for its practical, results-driven approach to AI-integrated SAP transformation.With over 25+ years of experience leading global ERP implementations for Fortune 500 companies and prestigious organizations, including ExxonMobil, Caterpillar, Microsoft, Toyota, and Pfizer, Adhikari brings unparalleled real-world insight to a field often dominated by theoretical frameworks.His book addresses a critical gap: how corporate IT and business leaders can move beyond proof-of-concept demonstrations to achieve measurable business outcomes through AI-powered SAP initiatives.The timing of this bestseller proves particularly significant as enterprises worldwide face mounting pressure to modernize their technology infrastructure while simultaneously harnessing emerging AI capabilities.Traditional ERP transformations have long been characterized by immense costs, extended timelines, and high failure rates. Adhikari's framework offers a different path forward."For decades, digital transformation was treated as a technical upgrade rather than a foundational shift in how enterprises operate," Adhikari explains. "Corporate IT and business leaders kept asking me, 'How do I move from a proof-of-concept to actual, measurable business outcomes?'This book is my answer - a concise, practical guide designed to equip every CIO, VP of IT, and SAP consultant with the strategic insights and tactical tools needed to future-proof their business with an AI-driven digital mindset."Anchored in seven pillars of digital transformation, the book provides a step-by-step roadmap for implementing SAP S/4HANA, SAP Joule, SAP BTP, Generative AI, Agentic AI, and ChatGPT within enterprise environments."This isn't about chasing the latest technology trend," Adhikari emphasizes. "It's about building innovation into your strategic roadmap and creating lasting competitive advantage through continuous improvement. Every organization can harness AI for enterprise transformation - they just need the right framework and mindset.""Digital Transformation: Revolutionizing SAP S/4HANA Transformation with AI" is available now through Amazon and select retailers. The book serves as an enduring reference for technology leaders committed to positioning their organizations for long-term success in an AI-driven business environment.Adhikari's credentials extend beyond his corporate achievements.He holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Savannah State University, Savannah, Georgia and maintains certifications including PMP, TOGAF, and ITIL. As a regular speaker at international events such as SAP Sapphire, SAP TechEd, and the Enterprise Architecture Forum, he has established himself as a trusted advisor in SAP S/4HANA and digital transformation strategy.Beyond his professional pursuits, Adhikari is a certified yoga instructor, practitioner of Transcendental Meditation, and author of "Journey of Pain-Free Living," bringing a holistic perspective to technology leadership.BOOK DETAILS-Title: Digital Transformation: Revolutionizing SAP S/4HANA Transformation with AI-Author: Suresh Adhikari-Genre: Nonfiction, Business Technology, IT Leadership-Publisher: Global Book Publishing -Book Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FNNK2Z2M KEYWORDS: digital transformation, SAP S/4HANA transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), Generative AI, ChatGPT for enterprise, prompt engineering, SAP BTP, process automation, CIO playbook, AI-driven SAP roadmapABOUT THE AUTHORSuresh Adhikari is a seasoned IT executive with more than 25+ years of experience in management consulting and enterprise technology leadership. He has led global ERP implementations and digital modernization initiatives across a wide range of platforms, from legacy enterprise systems to SAP ERP and SAP S/4HANA, cloud computing, and AI. He is a trusted advisor on SAP S/4HANA and AI-enabled enterprise strategy, and he has spoken at major industry events, including SAP Sapphire and SAP TechEd.#DigitalTransformation #S4HANA #EnterpriseTechnology #BusinessInnovation #ERPStrategy

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.