Kapil Matta, DigitalXForce Middle East Region Lead, elected as President of ISACA UAE Chapter

Kapil Matta, DigitalXForce Middle East Region Lead, elected as President of ISACA UAE - A Proud Milestone for DigitalXForce & UAE Cybersecurity Community

Congratulations to Kapil Matta on becoming ISACA UAE President. His leadership in advancing cybersecurity & digital trust reflects our shared commitment to serving the community with purpose & impact” — Lalit Ahluwalia

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, all of us at DigitalXForce come together with immense pride and heartfelt congratulations for Kapil Matta, our CXO Advisor and Regional Head for META, on his successful election as the new President of the ISACA UAE Chapter.Kapil’s remarkable achievement reflects his unwavering commitment to advancing IT Governance, Risk Management, Cybersecurity, and Digital Trust across the UAE. Over the years, his leadership, integrity, and dedication to strengthening enterprise resilience have earned him the respect of peers and industry leaders alike.For us at DigitalXForce, this is more than an individual accomplishment — it is a reflection of our shared vision. Kapil’s new leadership role reinforces our commitment to elevating governance standards, driving cybersecurity innovation, and fostering a stronger digital trust ecosystem throughout the META region.His election strengthens our connection with the broader cybersecurity and governance community, enabling deeper collaboration, knowledge sharing, and thought leadership. It aligns seamlessly with DigitalXForce’s mission to empower organizations with resilient, future-ready security strategies.Statement from Lalit Ahluwalia, CEO of DigitalXForce:"Kapil’s election as President of the ISACA UAE Chapter is a testament to his expertise, dedication, and passion for advancing cybersecurity and governance excellence. At DigitalXForce, we are incredibly proud to see one of our leaders recognized at such a prestigious level. This milestone not only honors Kapil’s contributions but also strengthens our mission to build secure, trusted digital ecosystems across the region." said Lalit Ahluwalia, Founder and CEO of DigitalXForce."I am deeply honored to serve as President of the ISACA UAE Chapter. The UAE stands at the forefront of digital innovation, and with that progress comes responsibility. I look forward to working closely with members and industry leaders to advance governance, risk management, and cybersecurity practices that will shape a more secure and trusted digital future. I am grateful to the DigitalXForce team for their unwavering support." said Kapil Matta, Middle East Region Lead for DigitalXForce.As we celebrate this proud milestone, we look forward to supporting Kapil in this important role and contributing to the continued growth and innovation of the ISACA UAE Chapter.About DigitalXForce:DigitalXForce is a next-generation, AI-native platform for Automated Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) & Enterprise Security & Risk Posture Management (ESRPM), that empowers enterprises to manage complexity with intelligence, agility, and confidence. Designed with a modular and composable architecture, DigitalXForce delivers an integrated suite of capabilities spanning automated GRC, Enterprise Security Risk Posture Management (ESRPM) , Third-Party Risk Management, Cyber Resilience, and Regulatory Compliance.At the core of DigitalXForce is its AI-powered engine, which leverages intelligent agents, machine learning models, and a dynamic control library to autonomously monitor controls, map evidence, assess risks, and generate real-time insights. Trusted by global enterprises across healthcare, finance, critical infrastructure, and technology sectors, DigitalXForce delivers measurable value by reducing manual effort, accelerating audit readiness, and improving organizational resilience in today’s fast-evolving threat and compliance landscape.Learn more about DigitalXForce at https://digitalxforce.com Lalit AhluwaliaDigitalXForce Corporation+1 972-342-0073

