Bradenton’s Mosaic Medicine Rolls Out Concierge Executive Primary Care

By combining personalized care with immediate access and comprehensive wellness planning, we empower our patients to maintain peak health while managing their demanding schedules.” — Cory Lucas, FNP-C, ENP

BRANDENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mosaic Medicine, a leading patient-centered medical clinic in Bradenton, FL , has launched its Concierge Executive Primary Care program, offering busy professionals and executives a highly personalized healthcare experience. The initiative provides extended annual physicals, individualized wellness planning, and same- or next-day access to providers, ensuring comprehensive care tailored to each patient’s unique needs. Founded by Cory Lucas, FNP-C, ENP, Mosaic Medicine aims to redefine primary care in Manatee County by prioritizing time, attention, and long-term health outcomes.“Our goal is to transform how executives experience healthcare," said Cory Lucas, founder of Mosaic Medicine. "By combining personalized care with immediate access and comprehensive wellness planning, we empower our patients to maintain peak health while managing their demanding schedules.”Digital & Facility EnhancementsMosaic Medicine has invested in streamlined scheduling and digital access platforms, enabling patients to book appointments, access lab results, and communicate directly with their provider via a secure portal. The clinic combines modern facilities with a welcoming, patient-centered environment designed to support both acute and preventive care.Services OverviewDirect Primary Care MembershipsMosaic Medicine provides unlimited access to care for individuals, families, and small businesses through its Direct Primary Care (DPC) membership model.This structure removes the frustration of hidden costs and copays, giving patients predictable, affordable healthcare while prioritizing quality time with providers.Executive Healthcare & Annual PhysicalsExtended, comprehensive exams are tailored for professionals seeking preventive care and performance optimization. Services include cardiovascular, metabolic, and hormonal evaluations, along with personalized health and wellness plans to maintain long-term vitality.Men’s & Women’s Health OptimizationThe clinic offers specialized hormone balancing, metabolic assessment, and integrative therapies designed to restore energy, optimize health, and address root causes of imbalances.Electrohydraulic Shockwave TherapyNon-surgical pain relief options are available for musculoskeletal issues, including joint, tendon, and muscle discomfort, providing innovative solutions for patients seeking active, functional lifestyles.Clinical Approach & PhilosophyLed by Cory Lucas, a dual board-certified provider with over 15 years of experience in family, urgent, and emergency medicine, Mosaic Medicine emphasizes personalized, unhurried consultations. The clinic’s philosophy centers on root-cause diagnosis, integrative solutions, and true provider-patient partnerships, ensuring that care is comprehensive, compassionate, and proactive.Conditions & Services TreatedMosaic Medicine addresses a wide range of health concerns, including:• Acute illness & urgent care needs• Chronic condition management• Hormonal imbalances (men’s & women’s health)• Preventive health & wellness planning• Musculoskeletal pain & functional therapyAccessibility & Community FocusServing Bradenton, FL, and surrounding areas in Manatee County, Mosaic Medicine provides flexible scheduling, including same- and next-day appointments, with direct provider access through its membership model. The clinic also offers affordable $37 introductory consultations, enabling residents and small business owners to experience high-quality care without financial barriers.Getting StartedPatients can begin their journey by scheduling a $37 consultation, which includes an initial assessment and treatment planning. During this session, providers outline personalized care strategies, membership options, and next steps for achieving long-term wellness.About Mosaic MedicineMosaic Medicine is a patient-centered medical clinic in Bradenton, FL, founded by Cory Lucas, FNP-C, ENP. The clinic specializes in Direct Primary Care, urgent care, men’s and women’s health optimization, hormone balance, and executive healthcare. Mosaic Medicine combines expertise, compassion, and innovation to deliver comprehensive, accessible healthcare solutions designed to improve both immediate outcomes and long-term wellness.Book Your Executive Healthcare Appointment - Same/Next-Day AvailabilityJoin our Direct Primary Care membership in Bradenton, FL, and enjoy unlimited access to expert care.

