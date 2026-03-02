Kahtan Al Saloom Wins the International Best Economic Researcher Award

Dr. Kahtan Al Saloom, a prominent expert in international economics and investment IIRAC 2025 Winners

International Society for Scientific Network Awards (IIRAC 2025) Honors Syrian Economist for Global Research Impact

I extend my deepest gratitude to the Award Committee and dedicate this honor to my homeland, Syria, and to the great Syrian people” — Dr. Kahtan Al Saloom

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Kahtan Deab Abedalrhman (Kahtan Al Saloom) has been awarded the prestigious International Best Economic Researcher Award by the International Society for Scientific Network Awards as part of the IIRAC 2025 honors, recognizing his outstanding academic contributions and sustained impact in the field of economic research.

The award acknowledges distinguished scholars whose research has demonstrated measurable influence on policy dialogue, investment frameworks, infrastructure development, and sustainable economic transformation.

According to his official profile published by the awarding institution, he is a specialized economist with expertise spanning international investment frameworks, due diligence systems, infrastructure economics, financial governance, and sustainable economic transformation. His work is widely regarded for bridging theoretical economic models with practical policy applications, particularly in contexts where economic restructuring and institutional reform are critical.

Among his most recent scholarly contributions is the newly released book, Innovation and Infrastructure: Charting Syria’s Tech-Driven Future, which provides a comprehensive analysis of the technological transformations shaping the future of infrastructure in Syria. The book examines digital innovation, smart infrastructure systems, modernization strategies, and technology-driven rebuilding frameworks designed to accelerate national recovery and long-term economic resilience. In a humanitarian initiative accompanying the publication, Dr. Al Saloom announced that 100 percent of all proceeds from the book will be donated to support orphans in Syria, underscoring his commitment to aligning academic research with tangible social responsibility.

In addition to this work, Dr. Al Saloom has contributed to the field of international investment governance through his research and professional commentary on due diligence in cross-border investment. His work emphasizes the necessity of structured legal, financial, and regulatory assessments to mitigate risk, ensure compliance, and promote transparency in international capital flows. He argues that rigorous due diligence is fundamental not only to investor protection but also to strengthening host-country economic stability and institutional credibility.

Dr. Al-Saloom’s academic portfolio includes a substantial body of peer-reviewed research papers published on internationally recognized platforms, including SSRN. His published works address a wide range of strategic economic themes. These include sustainable recovery models for post-conflict economies, infrastructure financing mechanisms, regulatory governance in investment systems, economic resilience frameworks, reconstruction strategies, and risk management in global capital markets. Collectively, these studies contribute to contemporary discourse on how emerging economies can transition toward productive, diversified, and sustainable growth models.

Following the announcement of his recognition, Dr. Al Saloom stated: “I extend my deepest gratitude to the Award Committee and dedicate this honor to my homeland, Syria, and to the great Syrian people. Together, we aspire to build a strong state and a prosperous society through the establishment of a productive and sustainable economy”.

He further emphasized the importance of advancing the field of economic research: “Serious economic research is essential for building resilient national economies. We must deepen research in areas such as sustainable development, investment governance, infrastructure modernization, and financial transparency. Evidence-based economic policy is not a luxury, it is the foundation for stability, growth, and long-term prosperity”

The International Best Economic Researcher Award reflects not only Dr. Al-Saloom’s academic productivity but also the applied relevance of his work combining scholarly rigor with real-world economic strategy.

His recognition at IIRAC 2025 highlights the growing global acknowledgment of Arab and Syrian researchers contributing to international economic thought and policy innovation.

