Strength beyond Scars Tells One Mother’s Powerful Domestic Violence Recovery Story

Strength beyond Scars by Francisca Akum Fobeteh

New trauma recovery memoir spotlights healing after domestic violence and survivor empowerment

UPPER MARLBORO, MA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Francisca Akum Fobeteh, a domestic violence survivor and advocate, announces the release of Strength beyond Scars: Transforming Trauma into Triumph after Domestic Violence, a nonfiction memoir and trauma recovery guide published by Global Book Publishing Released on January 10, 2026, the book shares a clear, hope-filled path through domestic violence recovery, breaking the silence on abuse while offering practical insight for survivors, families, and the communities that want to support them.In Strength beyond Scars, Fobeteh recounts her journey as a mother of four navigating emotional, physical, financial, and psychological abuse while pursuing education and work. She writes with honesty and purpose, showing how survival can become strength, and how identity can be reclaimed after years of fear and control. The message is direct: scars are not weakness, they are proof of resilience.“Too many people suffer quietly because they think no one will understand,” said Fobeteh. “I wrote this book to tell survivors they are not alone, and to remind them that healing is possible, even after years of pain.”Designed for readers ages 25–55 and beyond, the book speaks to survivors as well as the people who often stand nearby but feel unsure what to do next. It is also a useful resource for faith leaders, caregivers, community advocates, social workers, counselors, therapists, educators, community organizers, and nonprofit leaders who support people impacted by domestic violence.With a blend of lived experience and practical guidance, the book offers language, perspective, and encouragement for anyone committed to survivor empowerment and long-term healing after domestic violence.A spokesperson for Global Book Publishing shared, “Francisca’s voice is clear, courageous, and deeply needed. Strength beyond Scars does not ask readers to look away. It invites them to understand, support, and help build safer communities.”Fobeteh is also developing the project beyond the page, with plans to explore a future podcast and film adaptation. Her long-term vision is to keep expanding the conversation around safety, recovery, and the support systems survivors deserve.BOOK DETAILS-Title: Strength beyond Scars: Transforming Trauma into Triumph after Domestic Violence-Author: Francisca Akum Fobeteh-Genre: Nonfiction, Memoir, Trauma Recovery, and Empowerment-Publisher: Global Book Publishing, https://globalbookpublishing.com/ -Release Date: December 7, 2025-Book Link: https://www.amazon.com/Strength-beyond-Scars-Transforming-Domestic/dp/196464464X KEYWORDS: domestic violence survivor story, healing after domestic violence, domestic violence recovery, transforming trauma into triumph, survivor empowerment, breaking the silence on domestic violence, strength beyond scars, life after abuse, trauma recovery memoir, resilience after abuseABOUT THE AUTHORFrancisca Akum Fobeteh is a domestic violence survivor who turns lived experience into advocacy, awareness, and practical hope. After spending years navigating abuse while raising four children and building her education and career, she now writes to give survivors a voice and help families and communities understand how to support recovery. Her work centers on healing, resilience, and rebuilding life with dignity and strength.#StrengthBeyondScars #DomesticViolenceAwareness #SurvivorEmpowerment #TraumaRecovery #HealingAfterAbuse

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.