beyondMD Expands Telemedicine Access Across U.S. for Integrative Healthcare

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- beyondMD, a leading integrative medicine practice, is expanding its telehealth and membership-based services to serve patients in Houston, Austin, San Francisco, and Greenville. Designed for wellness-driven professionals and chronic health clients, beyondMD offers personalized consultations , advanced genomic and metabolic testing, digestive enzyme therapy, and 24/7 access to licensed medical professionals. The expansion reflects the practice’s commitment to holistic, root-cause-focused care that empowers patients to achieve whole-body wellness from anywhere in the United States.Digital & Facility EnhancementsbeyondMD leverages a seamless digital platform and membership model, providing patients with easy access to lab results and direct communication with clinicians. Members benefit from telemedicine consultations that replicate the depth of in-person visits, ensuring continuity of care and personalized treatment plans.Services OverviewPersonalized ConsultationsbeyondMD offers comprehensive initial and follow-up consultations tailored to individual needs. Using a combination of genomic, metabolic, and functional lab data, practitioners create evidence-based, patient-centric plans.Advanced Lab TestingPatients receive state-of-the-art testing, including genomic profiling, metabolic analysis, and functional diagnostics. These assessments uncover root causes of chronic symptoms and inform personalized wellness strategies.Digestive Enzyme Therapy & Nutritional GuidanceThrough enzyme therapy and dietary consultations, patients optimize digestion, nutrient absorption, and overall metabolic health—key components of beyondMD’s holistic approach.Clinical Approach & Philosophy“At beyondMD, our philosophy is simple: treat systems, not just symptoms,” said Deborah Shurlow, beyondMD CEO. “We empower patients through science-backed diagnostics, personalized care, and continuous support, all rooted in integrative and functional medicine principles.” The practice combines medical expertise with compassionate guidance, ensuring that patient care is both holistic and precise.Conditions & Services TreatedbeyondMD addresses metabolic imbalances, digestive challenges, hormone-related concerns, chronic fatigue, weight management, and general wellness optimization. Their integrative, root-cause-focused approach supports long-term health transformations for clients of all backgrounds.Accessibility & Community FocusWith both virtual and in-person services, beyondMD makes holistic healthcare accessible to patients across multiple U.S. cities, including Houston, Austin, San Francisco, and Greenville. Membership medicine ensures ongoing support and rapid responsiveness, empowering patients to prioritize wellness without disruption to busy schedules.Getting StartedProspective members begin with a complimentary health consultation, where practitioners outline personalized plans and introduce advanced lab testing and enzyme therapy options. beyondMD’s streamlined process ensures patients can quickly and confidently begin their wellness journey.About beyondMDbeyondMD is a leading integrative healthcare practice offering personalized, root-cause-driven medicine. Members gain full access to advanced labs, enzyme therapy, wellness education, and around-the-clock medical support. Founded to bridge the gap between fragmented modern care and holistic wellness, beyondMD is committed to empowering patients to achieve whole-body health naturally.Book your complimentary integrative medicine consultation in Houston today and start your personalized wellness journey with beyondMD.

