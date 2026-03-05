Jessica J. Wilson Announces New Book That Helps Readers Stop Living in the Past

The One That Got Away by Jessica Wilson

GREATER LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and emerging motivational voice Jessica J. Wilson announces the release of her new personal growth book, The One That Got Away, published by Global Book Publishing Written for readers who feel stuck in regret, the book offers a clear path toward overcoming life regrets, healing past mistakes, and learning how to stop living in the past so they can move forward with intention, faith, and purpose.In The One That Got Away, Jessica shares the inner shift that changed her own direction: the moment she stopped replaying what could not be changed and started choosing what came next.With a tone that is uplifting, direct, and deeply human, she guides readers through the emotional loop of “looking back” and into practical steps for rebuilding self-trust, letting go of shame, and walking into a more purposeful life.“I wrote this book because I reached a point where I had to stop looking back at my regrets and start looking forward with intention,” said Jessica J. Wilson. “I felt like I was spinning on a merry-go-round, running on a hamster wheel that was taking me nowhere. I detached myself, hopped off the ride, and started walking on purpose.”Jessica’s story is rooted in resilience and discipline. After facing a difficult season at work, including a moment where her job felt at risk, she chose silence over reaction and focused on finishing her manuscript with steady faith and patience.That decision became a turning point, not only in her writing journey but also in the message she now shares with readers across community spaces, churches, and personal growth circles. She is also passionate about supporting those searching for their biological families, with a long-term vision of establishing a transitional home for aged-out foster youth and those seeking connection.A spokesperson for Global Book Publishing added, “Jessica brings a rare blend of empathy and honesty to a topic many people avoid. Her message meets readers where they are and gives them a realistic way forward. This book speaks to anyone who has carried regret quietly and is ready to live with more purpose.”BOOK DETAILS-Title: The One That Got Away: Embracing the Past while Walking into Purpose-Author: Jessica Wilson-Genre: Personal Growth | Inspirational (faith-forward)-Publisher: Global Book Publishing, https://globalbookpublishing.com/ -Release Date: September 26, 2025-Book Link: https://www.amazon.com/One-That-Got-Away-Embracing/dp/1964644534 KEYWORDS: overcoming life regrets, how to stop living in the past, healing past mistakes, self-forgiveness, purpose-driven living, faith-based personal growth, resilience, transformation, motivational book, finding your purposeABOUT THE AUTHORJessica J. Wilson is a personal growth author focused on purposeful living, emotional resilience, and self-forgiveness. Known for leading with empathy and maintaining a steady mindset in the face of adversity, she brings a grounded, faith-forward perspective to healing and transformation. Her work speaks to readers who want to stop replaying the past and start building a life shaped by intention and hope.#TheOneThatGotAway #LoveAndLettingGo #HealingAfterHeartbreak #GrowthAfterLoss #SecondChancesJourney

