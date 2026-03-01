New Book Examines the Oneness and Trinity of God Through Scripture and Early Church Teaching

Cover of The Oneness and Trinity: A Biblical Perspective by Hegumen Abraam Sleman, exploring God’s oneness revealed as Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.

A biblically grounded study of God’s oneness revealed as Father, Son, and Holy Spirit, drawing on Scripture and the early Church Fathers.

God’s oneness is not diminished by His revelation as Father, Son, and Holy Spirit; it is made known as a living communion of love revealed in Scripture.” — Hegumen Abraam Sleman

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hegumen Abraam Sleman, Coptic Orthodox priest and theologian, announces the release of his new book, The Oneness and Trinity: A Biblical Perspective, now available on Amazon.In The Oneness and Trinity, Hegumen Abraam offers a biblically grounded and pastorally focused exploration of one of Christianity’s central confessions: the oneness of God revealed as Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. Drawing directly from Scripture and the writings of the early Church Fathers, the book presents the Trinity not as a philosophical construct but as the living self-revelation of the one true God.The work begins with the Holy Name of God—Yahweh—and traces the biblical witness to God’s oneness from the Old Testament through the New Testament. It carefully addresses common misunderstandings of Trinitarian doctrine, including tritheism and modalism, while affirming the historic Nicene faith in clear and accessible language.A distinctive feature of the book is its theological use of Christ’s image of the True Vine (John 15). In this framework, the Father is presented as the eternal Source of life, the Son as the Word and self-expression of the Father, and the Holy Spirit as the living Breath and power of God. This biblical analogy allows readers to grasp divine unity as living communion rather than abstract theory.Throughout its twenty chapters, The Oneness and Trinity explores God’s oneness in creation, incarnation, redemption, sanctification, and eternal glory, integrating biblical exegesis, patristic testimony, and pastoral reflection. Scripture quotations are primarily drawn from the Legacy Standard Bible.Written for clergy, theologians, students, and serious readers of Scripture, the book aims to strengthen Christian worship and faith by deepening understanding of who God is and how He reveals Himself.AvailabilityThe Oneness and Trinity: A Biblical Perspective is available on Amazon:Author's Contact:Email: frsleman@copticchurch.netWebsite: https://www.frsleman.org About the Author:Hegumen Abraam Sleman is a Coptic Orthodox priest serving at St. Mark Coptic Orthodox Church in Jersey City, New Jersey. He is the author of numerous works on biblical theology, monotheism, Christology, and the Holy Spirit. His writings seek to unite scriptural clarity, patristic faithfulness, and pastoral depth in service to the Church and to all readers seeking to know the living God more deeply.

