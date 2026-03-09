Three Moms Launch ‘Raising AI’ to Close the Parent AI Literacy Gap and Support Families in the AI Age

Raising AI Logo

New partnership puts parents, especially moms, at the center of AI literacy, launching during Women’s History Month and leading into National AI Literacy Day.

Job descriptions of parents have expanded dramatically in the age of AI, yet guidance on how to help families navigate it responsibly is still emerging. Raising AI exists to help bridge that gap.” — Julie Kelleher

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three mothers who each built organizations focused on parent AI literacy today announced the launch of Raising AI, a partnership dedicated to empowering parents with the knowledge, tools, and community needed to guide their families in an AI-driven world.Sarah Dooley (Founder, AI-Empowered Mom), Ruqaiya Shipchandler Akbari (Founder, ammi.ai), and Julie Kelleher (Founder, LIKEAMOTHER.AI) created Raising AI to address a major gap in AI education: while billions are invested in teaching AI to students and teachers, parents and caregivers, who are crucial to family learning and safety, remain largely unprepared.Launching during Women’s History Month and ahead of National AI Literacy Day on March 27, 2026, Raising AI highlights a critical equity issue: moms, who often shoulder the bulk of the family mental load, deserve resources built specifically for them, based on their unique needs and values.“For many moms, AI feels like one more thing on an already impossible to-do list,” said Sarah Dooley, former Fortune 100 AI strategist and host of The AI-Empowered Mom podcast. “But when moms use AI intentionally, it can actually reduce stress and model responsible AI use for kids. Excluding parents from AI literacy efforts widens equity gaps and leaves families unprotected.”Parents Left Out of the AI Literacy EquationSchools nationwide are racing to integrate AI into the classroom, but parents often lack the understanding to reinforce it at home. Common Sense Media’s 2024 research found that 70% of parents feel unprepared to guide their children’s AI use,. Studies from the World Economic Forum warn that women and workers with less formal education face greater disruption from AI and fewer benefits from adoption, deepening existing inequities.“Parents already ask AI for health and parenting advice, and kids are interacting with AI chat tools without proper privacy awareness,” said Ruqaiya Shipchandler Akbari, enterprise software consultant and creator of AI Literacy for Busy Moms™. “We need special family-centered programs that help parents navigate these tools safely, not just K-12 AI literacy in schools.”Raising AI’s Parent-First ApproachRaising AI brings together expertise in education technology, enterprise AI, and digital transformation to deliver accessible, practical tools families can use immediately. The partnership centers on four focus areas:- Community-based programs that meet parents where they are- Practical frameworks translating AI concepts into everyday family use- Advocacy for dedicated parent AI literacy funding- Research-based guidance on AI safety, privacy, and responsible use“Our job descriptions as parents have expanded dramatically in the age of AI, yet meaningful guidance on how to help our families navigate it safely and responsibly is still emerging,” said Julie Kelleher, mother of two, EdTech strategist, and creator of Parent-in-the-Loop™. “Raising AI exists to help parents meet that challenge with clarity and confidence.”National AI Literacy Day Launch EventRaising AI will officially launch on March 27, 2026, during National AI Literacy Day with a live virtual panel, "AI for Families: Need-to-Know Essentials in 2026", featuring all three founders. The conversation will explore the real questions parents are asking about AI and provide simple ways to start integrating AI literacy at home.Event registration and details:About the FoundersSarah Dooley is the Founder of AI-Empowered Mom and host of The AI-Empowered Mom podcast. A mother of three with an MBA and 20 years in digital transformation, she helps moms leverage AI to reduce their mental load and close gender gaps in tech adoption.Ruqaiya Shipchandler Akbari, Founder of ammi.ai and creator of AI Literacy for Busy Moms™, is an enterprise solutions consultant and mother of three who makes AI concepts and tech approachable through her free bi-weekly AI literacy newsletter.Julie Kelleher, Founder of LIKEAMOTHER.AI™, is an EdTech strategist, EDSAFE AI Alliance 2026 Catalyst Fellow, and former teacher. Her Parent-in-the-Loop™ approach helps families make intentional AI choices aligned with their own values and contexts.About Raising AIRaising AI is a partnership dedicated to empowering parents, especially moms, with AI knowledge, skills, and resources to guide their families with clarity and confidence. By placing parents at the center of AI literacy, Raising AI advocates for parent education as essential learning infrastructure in building AI-ready communities.Together, let’s raise AI to the standard our kids deserve.Learn more:

