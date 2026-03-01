Fredericton Photographer Nicole Boudreau Expands Professional Headshot Mini Sessions for Local Business Community

FREDERICTON, NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA, March 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicole Boudreau Photo, a portrait studio based in Fredericton, New Brunswick, has announced the expansion of its professional headshot mini sessions designed to serve entrepreneurs, executives, and local organizations across West Central New Brunswick.

Operating from a dedicated portrait studio established in Fredericton in May 2024, Nicole Boudreau Photo provides structured portrait experiences that include pre-session consultation, guided posing, and professional hair and makeup. The studio was developed to serve professionals seeking consistent, high quality imagery aligned with modern business standards.

The newly scheduled headshot mini sessions are designed to provide an efficient studio experience while maintaining the same preparation and direction typically associated with full portrait sessions. Details for upcoming availability can be found on the studio’s website.

Nicole Boudreau, founder and lead photographer, explained the intent behind the expansion.

The expansion reflects increasing demand for updated professional imagery among small business owners and corporate teams in Fredericton. With digital platforms continuing to shape how professionals are discovered, headshots remain a foundational branding asset.

Nicole Boudreau Photo operates as a boutique portrait studio and provides photography services across New Brunswick.

