Raymond Cruz Appears in Cinematic Music Film for Miyagi & Endspiel’s Anabios

ANABIOS. Rebirth is earned.

Shot in Mexico, the myth-driven visual film accompanies the duo’s 7th studio album and explores themes of rebirth and transformation.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miyagi & Endspiel present Anabios, their 7th studio album, through a cinematic music film directed by Yan Bokhanovich and produced by SNAKK (Los Angeles). Shot in Mexico, the film transforms the album’s themes into a myth-driven visual narrative rooted in symbolism, atmosphere, and psychological movement.

Conceived as a modern legend, Anabios abandons linear storytelling in favor of fragmented realities and symbolic progression, culminating in a final revelation centered on rebirth.

The film features Raymond Cruz, internationally recognized for his role in Breaking Bad. His restrained, symbolic presence draws from Mictlantecuhtli, the Aztec lord of the underworld, reinforcing the film’s meditation on passage and renewal.

Key Credits

Production: SNAKK (Los Angeles)

Director: Yan Bokhanovich

Creative Director: VSOPHERO

Cinematographer: Mario Kim

Executive Producers: Natalya Tormosina, Anton Melekh, Yan Bokhanovich

About Miyagi & Endspiel

Miyagi & Endspiel are a hip-hop duo that has over 2.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify and have accumulated hundreds of millions of streams across their catalog, with the official video for “I Got Love” surpassing 1 billion views on YouTube.

About SNAKK

SNAKK is a creative studio shaping stories for the social era. The company leads post-production across film and mixed media, bridging art and commerce to expand ideas from social moments to global campaigns.

