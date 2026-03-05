From A Love Like Ours to Grace, Grief & Gratitude: Michelle Ferguson Unveils a Powerful Roadmap for Resilience

Grace, Grief & Gratitude by Michelle Ferguson

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where millions are silently navigating the complex waters of caregiving and bereavement, author Michelle Ferguson announces the dual-impact release of her poignant memoir, A Love Like Ours, and its compassionate companion guide, Grace, Grief & Gratitude: A Journey to Resilience.Published by Global Book Publishing , these works offer a beacon of hope for spousal caregivers, widows, and women rebuilding their lives, providing a transformative path from deep loss to intentional healing.Michelle Ferguson’s narrative is one of profound courage. A Love Like Ours chronicles the heartfelt, true story of her marriage to her late husband, Jerry – a union built on resilience, devotion, and the beauty of an intercultural partnership. It captures the quiet, everyday moments that become extraordinary when facing life's most difficult challenges.Complementing this narrative is Grace, Grief & Gratitude, a practical guide born from Ferguson’s firsthand experience as a caregiver and widow. It blends personal storytelling with gentle practices to help readers navigate pain without losing sight of hope.“I was inspired to write these books to honor the love story Jerry and I lived, and the deep lessons grief taught me,” says Ferguson. "As I navigated caregiving and rebuilding my life, I realized that gratitude had been my anchor. It is the quiet force that helped me find meaning even in the hardest moments."Ferguson’s work stands out in the crowded memoir and self-help genres by addressing a specific, underserved demographic: immigrant women, intercultural couples, and spousal caregivers.Her writing does not shy away from the hard emotions of anger or sadness; rather, she argues that acknowledging them is part of the cure. Her message is simple: practicing daily gratitude shifts your mindset, helping you appreciate what you have rather than focusing solely on what is lost.“Practicing gratitude doesn’t mean ignoring hard emotions,” Ferguson explains. “You still have to acknowledge the pain you feel – that’s part of healing. But you don't have to stay there. Gratitude helps shift your focus, soften the heaviness, and choose a healthier mindset one moment at a time.”BOOK #1 DETAILS-Title: Un Amour comme le nôtre (French Edition)-Author: Michelle Ferguson-Publisher: Global Book Publishing, https://globalbookpublishing.com/ -Release Date: May 6, 2023-Genre: Memoir; Grief & Bereavement; Inspirational and Spiritual Memoir-Book Link: https://www.amazon.com/Amour-comme-n%C3%B4tre-French-ebook/dp/B0G366WVBC BOOK #2 DETAILS-Title: Grace, Grief & Gratitude: A Journey to Resilience-Genre: Personal Transformation; Self-Help; Inspirational Memoir/Guide-Author: Michelle Ferguson-Publisher: Global Book Publishing, https://globalbookpublishing.com/ -Release Date: October 28, 2025-Book Link: https://www.amazon.com/Grace-Grief-Gratitude-Journey-Resilience-ebook/dp/B0FY462V4W KEYWORDS: caregiver support, widow support, grief and bereavement memoir, gratitude practice, women healing, resilience after loss, intercultural relationships, immigrant womenABOUT THE AUTHORMichelle Ferguson is a memoirist whose work explores love, caregiving, grief, and the rebuilding that follows life’s deepest losses. Writing from lived experience, she shares a gratitude-centered approach that respects hard emotions while guiding readers toward meaning, a steadier perspective, and renewed strength. Her work speaks especially to spousal caregivers, widows, women in healing, and couples building strong, unified relationships across cultures.#GraceGriefGratitude #JourneyThroughLoss #HealingWithHope #ResilientHeart #FindingStrengthInGrief

