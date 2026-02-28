Optum Dental Arts Reaches New Growth Milestone as Demand for Dental Care Rises in Tampa

A view of multiple treatment rooms at Optum Dental Arts in Tampa, which recently expanded clinical capacity by 60% to meet rising patient demand.

The Tampa-based dental practice expanded capacity by 60%, added staff, invested in new technology, and continues hiring as patient demand rises.

Growth only matters if quality and relationships are protected as access expands.” — Dr. Roderick Davies

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Optum Dental Arts announced a significant growth milestone as rising demand for comprehensive dental care drives expanded access, continued hiring, and sustained investment in technology across the Tampa Bay area.The privately owned practice has earned 565 five-star Google reviews while maintaining a perfect five-star overall rating, reflecting long-term patient trust and consistency of care. In response to increasing demand, Optum Dental Arts has expanded its clinical footprint by 60%, growing from five to eight operatories, and is now operating at full utilization. This expansion has reduced wait times and increased access for both new and existing patients.Growth at the practice has been paired with deliberate investment in people. Over the past year, Optum Dental Arts has expanded its clinical and administrative teams, including the addition of a third full-time hygienist. The practice now employs five dental assistants and three front-office team members and is actively hiring for an office manager while interviewing candidates for a second dentist.Without advertising for an associate dentist position, the practice has received more than 30 unsolicited resumes from dentists expressing interest in joining the team, reflecting growing professional interest in stable, non-corporate practice environments that emphasize quality, culture, and long-term growth.At a time when many dental professionals locally have expressed concerns about limited growth opportunities, reduced hours, and stagnant compensation, Optum Dental Arts has taken a different approach. The practice offers compensation and benefits above local market averages and continues to expand operating hours and days of care as new providers are added.“We believe the patient experience and the team experience are inseparable,” said Dr. Roderick Davies, founder of Optum Dental Arts. “If you want consistent, high-quality care for patients, you have to build an environment where people are supported, fairly compensated, and able to grow.”In parallel with workforce expansion, the practice has made substantial investments in dental technology over the past year. These include adoption of advanced intraoral 3D scanning systems, upgrades to in-house 3D printing and curing equipment, expanded implant scanning capabilities designed to improve speed and accuracy, and patient-focused comfort amenities such as eye massage goggles intended to reduce anxiety during care.According to Dr. Davies, these investments are driven by outcomes rather than novelty.“Technology should simplify care, not complicate it,” he said. “Our focus is on tools that allow for more accurate diagnosis, more predictable treatment planning, and fewer appointments, while creating a calmer, more thoughtful experience for patients.”Despite its growth, Optum Dental Arts has emphasized that expansion will not come at the expense of personalization. While many healthcare practices are consolidating into large corporate groups, the practice remains intentionally structured to preserve continuity of care and direct relationships between patients, doctors, and the clinical team.“We want to grow, but we never want the practice to feel corporate,” Dr. Davies added. “Our patients still know their doctor. They still know the team. That relationship-driven model is something we are committed to protecting as we expand.”Optum Dental Arts serves patients throughout Tampa and surrounding communities and expects continued growth as access to comprehensive, relationship-based dental care remains in high demand.About Optum Dental ArtsOptum Dental Arts is a privately owned dental practice located in Tampa, Florida. Founded by Dr. Roderick Davies, the practice provides comprehensive, restorative, and advanced dental care through a lifetime-care philosophy that prioritizes patient trust, comfort, and long-term oral health. The practice blends modern technology with a personalized approach designed to change how people experience dentistry.Media Contact:Optum Dental ArtsPhone: 813-600-5256Email: info@OptumDentalArts.comWebsite: www.optumdentalarts.com

