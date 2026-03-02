Resilite Builds on NCAA® Wrestling Legacy with Men’s Championships and Historic Women’s Championship Debut

Resilite Classic Wrestling Mats have been used at the the NCAA Wrestling Championships in 1963. Resilite Sports Products has been manufacturing wrestling mats since 1959 in the heart of Pennsylvania. Resilite Wrestling Mat Craftsman Paints a NCAA Mat

NORTHUMBERLAND, PA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Resilite, the world’s largest manufacturer of premium athletic mats, is reinforcing its long-standing commitment to wrestling through its involvement in the NCAA® Men’s Wrestling Championships and support of the inaugural NCAA® Women’s Wrestling Championship. The company has served as the official mat for the NCAA® Men’s Wrestling Championships since 1963, supporting generations of athletes competing at the highest level of collegiate wrestling.

“For more than 60 years, Resilite has been woven into the fabric of wrestling, delivering mats that are engineered for impact protection, durability, and championship-level performance,” said Matt Gilbert, Vice President of Sales, Resilite.

That same commitment is guiding Resilite’s participation in the inaugural NCAA® Women’s Wrestling Championship. As women’s wrestling continues to expand rapidly at the collegiate level, Resilite views its involvement as a natural extension of its long-standing investment in the sport’s growth and evolution.

“The inaugural NCAA® Women’s Wrestling Championship marks a defining moment for the sport,” continued Gilbert. “As wrestling continues to evolve, our role remains the same: to provide sports surfaces athletes rely on and to help them make history at every level.”

At both the NCAA® Men’s and Women’s Wrestling Championships, Resilite will celebrate the sport with a special giveaway of a one-of-a-kind replica of the official finals mat used during both championship competitions. These official mats offer two recipients the opportunity to train on an authentic piece of NCAA® wrestling history. Resilite will also host its annual NCAA® Wrestling Championship mat sale, extending access to select championship-style mats inspired by the same high-performance surfaces used at the collegiate level.

Building on the momentum of the NCAA® championships, Resilite will officially launch its new wrestling-focused podcast, Stories From the Resilite, in April. Hosted by legendary Big Ten broadcaster Shane Sparks and produced by Jason Bryant of Mat Talk Online, the podcast features candid, behind-the-scenes conversations with some of the most recognizable names in the sport, including Ben Askren, Bo Nickal, Jack Berbert, Jordan Burroughs, and others. Episodes will be available on Resilite’s YouTube channel and major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Resilite is trusted by thousands of programs nationwide and continues to lead the industry through its commitment to customization, durability, and innovation in impact protection technology. To learn more about Resilite, its products, championship initiatives, and the Stories From the Resilite podcast, visit Resilite.com.

About Resilite

Founded more than 65 years ago in Sunbury, Pa., Resilite is a family-owned, leading manufacturer of high-quality athletic mats and wall padding, providing handcrafted, American-made protection solutions for wrestling, gymnastics, martial arts, climbing, defensive training, and more. Driven by his own experiences, in 1959, Resilite’s founder, Warren Tischler, revolutionized the sport of wrestling with a new mat that was more resilient and lighter. Resilite continues this legacy of innovation today through continuous impact protection testing and product development. Proud to be the official wrestling mat of the NCAA Wrestling Championship® since 1963, and trusted by colleges and national sports chains, Resilite is the choice of world-class athletes when it matters most. To learn more about Resilite and its passion for protection, visit www.resilite.com or follow on social media.

