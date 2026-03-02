QuickRefund and RouteSense Deliver End-to-End Protection for High-Risk Merchants

Instant refund and chargeback prevention for merchants

Combined platform gives merchants intelligent routing and automated protection against chargebacks, compliance violations, and account instability

BOCA RATON , FL, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QuickRefund, a leading pre-dispute refund automation platform, and RouteSense, the payments industry's first real-time MID health intelligence platform, today announced a strategic distribution partnership to provide merchants with a comprehensive solution for protecting their processing accounts.

By combining QuickRefund's automated chargeback prevention tools with RouteSense's predictive MID health analytics and intelligent transaction routing, the partnership addresses a critical gap for high-risk merchants in travel, e-commerce, and subscription verticals who face increasing pressure from network monitoring programs such as Visa's Acquirer Monitoring Program (VAMP).

"Merchants today are fighting a two-front battle. They need to keep their chargeback ratios below network thresholds while also ensuring their transactions are routed to the healthiest MIDs with the highest authorization rates available," said Mark Smith, Chief Commercial Officer of QuickRefund. "By partnering with RouteSense, we're giving merchants a complete shield: intelligent routing on the front end and automated pre-dispute resolution on the back end. It's the full-stack protection they've been asking for."

"RouteSense was built to give payments teams real-time visibility into MID health so they can act before problems escalate," said Colin Martin, Chief Operating Officer of RouteSense. "Pairing our Pathfinder platform with QuickRefund's pre-dispute automation creates a powerful combination. Merchants get proactive routing intelligence and proactive chargeback prevention working together seamlessly."

How the Partnership Works

QuickRefund's platform connects directly with all major gateways and proactively delivers transparent communications to end consumers via email and SMS, covering transactions and subscription renewals with a one-click refund or cancel link. Because refunds and cancellations are processed at the source, the transaction is resolved before it can become an alert or chargeback, keeping merchants within processing thresholds and reducing dispute costs. RouteSense's Pathfinder platform provides real-time MID health scoring, predictive alerts, and intelligent transaction routing that directs each payment to the optimal merchant account based on current performance data.

Together, the platforms create an integrated loop: RouteSense optimizes where transactions land, and QuickRefund ensures that any disputes that do arise are resolved before they impact the merchant's standing.

About QuickRefund

QuickRefund (Zefund LLC) provides a pre-dispute refund automation platform, a "Shield" for high-risk merchants in verticals including subscriptions, nutraceuticals, iGaming, social casinos, peptides, digital content, dating, and coaching/info-products. The platform connects directly with all major gateways to deliver proactive consumer communications and one-click refund or cancel links, resolving transactions at the source before they can ever become alerts or chargebacks. QuickRefund partners with ISOs and acquiring banks to stabilize merchant portfolios. Learn more at getquickrefund.com.

About RouteSense

RouteSense is building the intelligence layer for payments — the industry's first standardized approach to MID health. The company's platform aggregates transaction data across the full payments stack, calculates real-time health scores for every merchant account, and enables intelligent routing to maximize approvals and prevent compliance violations. Founded by payments veterans with 75+ years of combined experience, RouteSense raised ~$2M in pre-seed funding in January 2026. Learn more at routesense.ai.

