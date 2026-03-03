New Novel Founding DEAD turns the Zombie Genre upside down, and addresses American divide

Founding DEAD - When democracy dies, the dead rise is a new novel by Diane Lilli.

Author Diane Lilli resurrects America’s Founding Fathers as Zombies. They’ve got a lot to say.

I began writing this story with anger and hopelessness about our Constitutional rights being violated in our bitterly divided country. I was astonished to see my sadness morph into something new.” — Diane Lilli

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rebel Books Press is pleased to announce the publication of Founding DEAD – When democracy Dies - the Dead Rise. The new zombie novel from top-selling US author Diane Lilli is available in paperback and eBook formats now, wherever books are sold in paperback and Ebook formats.In a surprising work of austere wit and dark imagination, Ms. Lilli revives Benjamin Franklin , Thomas Jefferson, and James Madison as zombies to confront the erosion of constitutional order, the ambition of a would-be sovereign, and a nation divided against itself.Expect to be surprised. The Benjamin Franklin zombie is funny, brilliant, and the shrewdest undead you've ever seen.The Constitution is being shredded by a president known as the Boss. Protesters are disappearing or being murdered. Neighbors have become enemies. And while the nation sleepwalks into dictatorship, Benjamin Franklin, James Madison, and Thomas Jefferson return with a mission they never imagined: to save the Republic they created. Sound familiar, America?The American founders in the novel are zombies with unfinished business and a unique bite that will change everything. But don't judge the book by its. cover. Founding DEAD has a surprising solution to the violent divide tearing apart the United States, and you don't need zombies to make change happen.“I began writing this story with anger and hopelessness about our Constitutional rights being violated in our bitterly divided country,” said Diane Lilli. “I was astonished to see my sadness morph into kindness, and new ideas about a feasible way for all Americans to heal and move forward. The Founders became my mentors and led the way, and led me toVisionary, darkly funny, and uncomfortably close to reality, Founding DEAD asks a terrifying question: What if the only ones who remember democracy are already dead?About the AuthorDiane Lilli is the author of four books, published by Rebel Books Press, including The Last Invention, Take a Rib, How to Stop Project 2025, and Founding DEAD. Her books are available wherever print and eBooks are sold. Scifi novel The Last Invention and poetry Take a Rib are available on Audible March 30. Founding DEAD is available on Audible in May.For interviews or events with the author, contact:editor@rebelbookspress.comFor media and television development inquiries, contact:editor@rebelbookspress.com

Ben Franklin zombie

