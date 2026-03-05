Award-Winning Healthcare Leader Exposes Systemic Racism in Youth Justice System with Groundbreaking New Book

Uncaged by Norma Fay Nicholson

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO , CANADA, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Norma Fay Nicholson, MA (Ed), BA, recipient of the King Charles III Coronation Medal, Key to the City of Mississauga, and Honoree of the 100 Accomplished Black Canadian Women, releases her most urgent work yet: Uncaged: Freeing Black and Minority Youth from Criminalization.Drawing from her harrowing firsthand experiences leading healthcare teams in Ontario's largest secure youth custody facility, Nicholson delivers a searing exposé of the racism, trauma, and dehumanization that Black and minority youth face behind bars – and presents a compelling blueprint for transformative change.With over 45 years as a career nurse and healthcare leader, Nicholson entered youth custody work believing in second chances and the potential of all people. What she witnessed instead shocked her conscience: the horrific treatment of predominantly Black and minority youth, systemic racism that permeated every level of care, and institutional cultures that silenced those who dared to intervene.When Nicholson, as a Black leader, stood up for these vulnerable young people, she experienced the same racism, trauma, and emotional abuse that her patients endured. Uncaged is her promise fulfilled: to share these lived experiences, educate communities, and challenge society to take concrete action.“Society understands that the incarceration of Black and minority youth on a large scale will keep our society safe,” writes Nicholson. “In fact, lived experiences and research have shown that custody does not eliminate delinquent behaviors.These youth are jailed in large numbers in settings where racism reigns; they are traumatized and dehumanized. The contents of this book present compelling evidence for why our society must join the call for change.”Uncaged arrives at a critical moment when conversations about systemic racism, police reform, and juvenile justice are reaching unprecedented urgency across North America.Unlike academic treatises or distant policy papers, Nicholson's book offers something rare and invaluable: the perspective of someone who shares the ethnicity of the incarcerated youth she served and who witnessed the system's failures from the inside.Her dual vantage point – as both a healthcare leader navigating institutional hierarchies and a Black woman experiencing the same discrimination as her patients – gives Uncaged unparalleled authenticity and moral authority.The book targets a broad coalition of changemakers: families seeking to protect their children, educators and social workers on the frontlines, politicians with the power to reform policy, law enforcement officers ready to reimagine public safety, Children's Aid Society workers, and media professionals committed to amplifying marginalized voices.At a community roundtable, Nicholson facilitated a discussion on keeping youth out of jail; one attendee called her “a dreamer.” Another insisted jail is “where they should go to learn right from wrong.” Uncaged confronts this dangerous mythology head-on with evidence, lived experience, and an unflinching call to action.“I believe in second chances and the potential of all people, regardless of race or creed,” says Nicholson. “But I witnessed a system designed not to rehabilitate but to punish – and to punish Black and brown youth most severely. We must do better. We can do better. This book shows us how.”As a five-time published author, Nicholson has built a reputation for using her books as educational tools that positively impact and change lives. Uncaged represents the culmination of her life's work: a dynamic retired healthcare leader and changemaker who empowers minority youth, families, and communities with the tools to make positive decisions that keep children and youth thriving in their communities.A lifelong learner, she remains committed to prevention and intervention as alternatives to incarceration.Nicholson's expertise extends far beyond the written word. She has delivered public speaking engagements with criminologists, professors, judges, and representatives from courts and justice systems to local, national, and international audiences via Zoom and in-person venues.She facilitates and moderates fireside chats with professionals across sectors. Most recently, she received the Key to the City of Mississauga from the Mayor and Council for her dedication to community education, a recognition that underscores her impact as both an advocate and an educator.Following the December 29, 2025, release of Uncaged, Nicholson plans an ambitious campaign to translate the book's message into tangible change. Her future projects include public speaking engagements, podcasts, YouTube educational videos, mentoring youth and families, mediating conflicts, volunteering in diversion programs, teaching life skills to after-school and high school minority students, and distributing educational pamphlets at book fairs and community gatherings.She seeks opportunities to educate audiences nationally and internationally, collaborating with like-minded advocates to impact positive change for incarcerated youth.Uncaged: Freeing Black and Minority Youth from Criminalization is available for purchase on Amazon and through select retailers beginning December 29, 2024. BOOK DETAILS-Title: Uncaged: Freeing Black and Minority Youth from Criminalization-Author: Norma Fay Nicholson, MA (Ed), BA-Genre: Nonfiction-Release Date: December 29, 2025-Publisher: Global Book Publishing, https://globalbookpublishing.com/ -Book Link: https://www.amazon.com/Uncaged-Freeing-Black-Minority-Criminalization-ebook/dp/B0GCZ476MC KEYWORDS: youth justice reform, Black youth criminalization, juvenile detention, systemic racism, trauma-informed care, youth diversion, community safety, incarceration harms, restorative approaches, institutional accountabilityABOUT THE AUTHORNorma Fay Nicholson, MA (Ed), BA, is a five-time published author, a dynamic retired healthcare leader, and a changemaker. She uses her books as educational tools to help communities make better decisions that keep children and youth safe, supported, and thriving. Honored as one of the 100ABC Women (Accomplished Black Canadian), Nicholson has received the Key to the City of Mississauga for community education and the King Charles III Coronation Medal for extraordinary service and contribution across Ontario. She uses her books as educational tools to help communities make better decisions that keep children and youth safe, supported, and thriving. Honored as one of the 100ABC Women (Accomplished Black Canadian), Nicholson has received the Key to the City of Mississauga for community education and the King Charles III Coronation Medal for extraordinary service and contribution across Ontario.#UncagedBook #YouthJustice #EndYouthCriminalization #TraumaInformedCare #CommunitySafety

