International Bestselling Children Book, Pasta Sunday, Brings Families Back to the Table through the Magic of Tradition

Pasta Sunday by Kristine Ramkowsky

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era where family connection feels increasingly elusive, author and speaker Kristine Ramkowsky’s heartwarming children’s book Pasta Sunday has captured the hearts of families worldwide, achieving international bestseller status and reminding readers that tradition is love in motion.The vibrant picture book celebrates the universal power of family rituals, proving that the moments we share around the table are the ones children remember most.Pasta Sunday tells the story of young Marie, who finally gets to help make her family’s secret pasta sauce at Nana’s house – only to face chaos when pets cause havoc.Through colorful illustrations and an authentic Italian family tradition, the book delivers a powerful message: rituals are the glue that holds families together, reminding us of who we are, where we come from, and what really matters.“I'm often asked why Pasta Sunday resonates so deeply with families,” says Ramkowsky. “The truth is, it’s not just about pasta or sauce. It's about connection. Every family has its own Sunday sauce. For some, it’s pancakes on Saturday mornings. For others, it’s baking holiday cookies or game night. These rituals keep families together.”What sets Pasta Sunday apart from traditional children’s literature is its unique approach to fostering family engagement. Beyond storytelling, the book includes vibrant character coloring pages, a family pasta recipe, conversation starters, and playful pasta jokes – transforming reading time into quality family time.The book’s universal message encourages children to cherish their own traditions while helping families create lasting memories together. Ramkowsky’s journey to publication is as touching as the story itself. She began writing Pasta Sunday at eighteen, inspired by the joy and comfort she experienced during childhood pasta Sundays with her mother and grandmother.The passing of her mother became the catalyst to complete this heartfelt tribute. “Writing it was a way to preserve what the sauce had taught me: that tradition is the love found in making it,” Ramkowsky reflects.Following a successful career as a corporate training consultant, Ramkowsky now dedicates her work to writing stories that celebrate culture, family, imagination, and connection with young readers.As a proud mother, wife, and education advocate, she brings authentic experience to themes of belonging and togetherness. Her work has been featured in Global Authority magazine’s Fall 2025 edition in an article titled “When the Sauce Became the Story,” and she was honored as Global Book Publishing ’s Star Author of the Month.Parents, grandparents, and educators have embraced Pasta Sunday as more than a children’s book – it’s become a tool for building stronger family bonds. In today’s busy, disconnected world, Ramkowsky’s message arrives at exactly the right moment, offering families an anchor to what truly matters.Looking ahead, Ramkowsky is working on two new titles: Mama, Remind Me Who I Am, a tender story about identity and affirmations, and Nana Blondie’s Magical Blanket, a heartfelt tale of family legacy and cherished comfort. She hopes to speak at events celebrating connection, tradition, family, food, togetherness, and culture.Pasta Sunday: A Celebration of Togetherness, Tradition, and Pasta is available now on Amazon and through select retailers. Published by Global Book Publishing, the international bestseller continues to bring families together, one Sunday sauce at a time.BOOK DETAILS-Title: Pasta Sunday: A celebration of togetherness, tradition, and pasta-Author: Kristine Ramkowsky-Genre: Children’s Picture Book-Publisher: Global Book Publishing, https://globalbookpublishing.com/ -Book Link: https://www.amazon.com/Pasta-Sunday-Kristine-Ramkowsky/dp/1964644569 KEYWORDS: children’s book bestseller, international bestselling children’s book, family traditions book, Pasta Sunday book, children’s book about family, children’s book on connection, heartwarming children’s story, Italian traditions, Sicilian traditions, children’s book for grandparentsABOUT THE AUTHORKristine Ramkowsky is an author, speaker, and education advocate who writes children’s books celebrating culture, imagination, family, and connection. After a fulfilling career as a corporate training consultant, she now creates stories that help families slow down, share meaningful moments, and pass down traditions with pride. Her debut picture book, Pasta Sunday, became an international bestseller and continues to be embraced by families and educators.#PastaSunday #ItalianFamilyRecipes #SundayDinnerTraditions #HomemadePastaLove #ComfortFoodCooking

