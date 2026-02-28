MGTO adjusts issuance of travel alert for Iran and urges Macao residents to avoid visiting Iran and Israel for now

MACAU, February 28 - In view of the current security situation in Iran, the issuance of travel alert for Iran is now adjusted to Level 3 overall within the Macao SAR Travel Alert System. Given the security risks in Iran and Israel, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) urges Macao residents to avoid visiting Iran and Israel at present, while Macao residents currently in both countries are advised to stay vigilant for safety and leave the country as soon as possible.

So far no related enquries or assitence requests have been received through Tourism Hotline. Should any need arise, Macao residents can call the 24-hour tourism hotline +853 2833 3000 or the Global Emergency Call Center for Consular Protection and Services of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at its hotline: +86 10 12308 for assistance. They may also contact the Chinese Embassy in Iran for consular protection or assistance at: +98 9122176035 and the Chinese Embassy in Israel for consular protection or assistance at: +972-3-5459520.

For the list of 110 countries and travel destinations currently covered by the Macao SAR Travel Alert System, and more information about the classification of travel alerts, please visit the webpage: https://www.dst.gov.mo/en/tourism-crisis-management/tourism-crisis-management-travel-alert.html.