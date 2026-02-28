【Happy Chinese New Year】Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Horse sparks festive joy for all in northern district

MACAU, February 28 - The second float parade of the “Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Horse” was held tonight (28 February, the 12th day of Chinese New Year). 17 stunning floats sparkled with festive ambience and brought blessings to northern district, extending the joyous and lively festivities for residents and visitors.

Director of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes; Deputy Director of MGTO, Jennifer Si Tou; Member of Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of Municipal Affairs Bureau, Tam Wai Fong; Executive Director of Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, Sam Lei; Vice President of Cultural Affairs Bureau, Cheang Kai Meng; Acting Deputy Commissioner of Fire Services Bureau, Lei Long Kit; Head of Division of Culture, Tourism, MICE, Trade and Commerce of Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Vic Lam; Head of the Macau Grand Prix and Major Sporting Events Department of Sports Bureau, Vong Ka Kun; Acting Head of Operations Planning Department of Public Security Police Force, Lei Tak Fai; Head of Industry and Commerce Support Division of Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Chan Chi Ieng; Head of Coordination Division of Transport Bureau, Mak Hou Kit, and Marketing Assistant of Asia Tourism Exchange Centre, Xia Ziqing, officiated the kick-off ceremony together with other guests.

17 floats set off from Rua Norte do Patane, passed through Avenida do Conselheiro Borja, Estrada do Arco, Estrada da Areia Preta, Avenida de Venceslau de Morais, Rua Quatro do Bairro da Areia Preta, Avenida da Longevidade, Rua do Mercado de Iao Hon and arrived at Iao Hon Market Garden. Despite the rain, the procession attracted keen spectators along the route.

In parallel with the float parade, a finale show of cultural and artistic performances was held at Iao Hon Market Garden. There were performances presented by Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A., Wynn Macau, Limited, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Prudential Hong Kong Limited (Macau Branch) Hong Kong, and Melco Resorts & Entertainment. Hong Kong and Macao artists Andrew Chan, Winnie Lam and Kane Ao Ieong delivered wonderful performances in celebration of Chinese New Year.

Float exhibition and interactive games carry on festive joy

Following their recent display at the Macau Fisherman’s Wharf, the 17 floats will be relocated to Tap Seac Square for exhibition from 1 to 8 March. During this period, illuminations of the floats will light up from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Residents and visitors are welcome to behold the splendid floats for free.

The Parade also features a lucky draw and fun games. From today to 3 March, MGTO presents two festive games named “Blessed year of the Horse” and “Horses in succession” on its WeChat mini-program – MGTO’s Interactive Zone. Players can complete the games according to instructions for a chance to enter the lucky draws and win attractive prizes.

Until 1 March, the public can also access the themed website for more information about the float parade. Besides, they can play an online game and vote for their favorite float on the website, to enter the lucky draw for a chance to obtain personalized AI greeting cards, offline game coupons and other prizes.

The 17 floats are presented by MGTO, Asia Tourism Exchange Center, Municipal Affairs Bureau, Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, Cultural Affairs Bureau, Sports Bureau, Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A., Wynn Macau, Limited, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Prudential Hong Kong Limited (Macau Branch), Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Multinational (Holdings) Group and China Life Insurance (Overseas) Company Limited (Macau Branch).

Third session of Chinese New Year Drones and Fireworks Displays culminates on Chinese Lantern Festival

The third session of the 2026 Chinese New Year Drones and Fireworks Displays will take place above the sea overlooked by Macau Tower at 9 p.m. on the 15th day of Chinese New Year (3 March). A 15-minute drone show will lift the curtain upon the session. In celebration of Chinese Lantern Festival, 3,888 drones will form patterns imbued with elements of this traditional festival for Chinese lovers, followed by about ten-minute fireworks display. Spanning about 25 minutes, the session is designed to offer greater enjoyment for the public with mesmerizing effects.

Spectators can enjoy the drones and fireworks displays at six vantage points as follows: Anim’Arte NAM VAN, from Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre to Leisure Area of Kun Iam Statue Waterfront on Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen, Avenida de Sagres (next to Mandarin Oriental, Macau), waterfront at Macao Science Center, Caminho Marginal do Lago (next to YOHO Treasure Island Hotel) and Avenida do Oceano in Taipa. Background music will stream from sound systems installed at the above locations for a blend of audiovisual enjoyment and greater festive sparks.

To facilitate the drones and fireworks displays, temporary traffic measures will be imposed in the vicinity of Macau Tower and Avenida do Oceano in Taipa on the show night. For more information, please visit the website of Transport Bureau(www.dsat.gov.mo).

The three festivities presented by MGTO, namely the community roadshow, float parade as well as the drones and fireworks displays, are listed by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism as part of the “Happy Chinese New Year” celebrations. Each spectacle manifests Macao’s appeal in “tourism + events”. MGTO’s mega Chinese New Year festivities will culminate in the dazzling extravaganza at the last session of the 2026 Chinese New Year Drones and Fireworks Displays.

A themed website is created by MGTO for the Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Horse: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/cny/parade-2026. For more information about MGTO’s wonderful events, please visit the website for destination promotion: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo or follow MGTO on WeChat (ID: MGTOweixin).