KripiCard Launches High-Performance Virtual Card Infrastructure for Agencies and Global Advertisers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kripicard introduces high-spending virtual cards for agencies, supporting global advertising operations and business transactions across international markets without regional limitations. Media buyers and global teams that manage large monthly advertising budgets. As digital advertising continues to expand, businesses that run multiple ad accounts often face payment challenges that can be interrupted by active campaigns. Kripicard helps solve this kind of problem by offering high spending virtual cards that can handle large payments easily for major advertising platforms. Payments for Facebook and Google ads become easy with the help of this.Sometimes, when running high budget ads or campaigns,if payments fail, the campaign can be paused. Kripcard can provide virtual cards that can handle large payments. That can help reduce the risk of payment failures. The platform allows agencies to issue separate virtual cards for each client or ad account. This helps teams organize budgets more clearly. Track expenses more accurately, and can also reduce the risk of payment failures that may pause campaigns. For performance marketing teams and media buying agencies, steady and reliable payments are essential to maintaining campaign momentum and delivering results.Kripicard also supports SaaS companies that manage recurring software payments and Web3 teams operating internationally. Distributed teams working across different regions. The system is designed to simplify payment management while supporting cross border transactions and high monthly spend.The goal is to provide reliable payment tools for businesses that heavily rely on digital advertising. By focusing on stability and scalability, Kripicard aims to provide growing companies with the flexibility to issue cards as needed and manage spending in a structured manner.With advertising budgets increasing worldwide, agencies and online businesses need payment solutions that match their scale. Kripicard positions its high-spending virtual cards as a practical solution for better budget control and reliable payment performance.For more information, visit https://kripicard.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.