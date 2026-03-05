New Poetry Book Simplicity of Words Turns Personal Reflection into Support for Youth Dreams

Simplicity of Words by Dr. Jinkie JW Corbin

FORT WASHINGTON, MD, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Dr. Jinkie JW Corbin, words were once a challenge; today, they are a gift to the next generation.Overcoming a lifelong speech challenge to find her voice through the written word, Dr. Corbin has released Simplicity of Words (Poems to PAUSE, REFLECT, and FEEL).This modern collection of 365 poems serves a dual purpose: providing a daily “on-ramp” to mindfulness for readers and generating sustainable support for Ebony Sonshine Inc. (ESI), a nonprofit ensuring that financial barriers never stand in the way of a young person’s potential.Built as a daily companion, Simplicity of Words meets readers where they are. The language is simple and the message is direct: to offer meaningful verses that invite calm reflection and self-discovery.For those who rarely read poetry, the book offers an entry point into themes of identity, purpose, and resilience. In a world that rarely pauses, this collection makes room for a quieter kind of strength.“Be patient with yourself, forgive yourself, and never stop loving who you were created to be,” said Dr. Jinkie JW Corbin. “These poems are small on purpose. They are meant to be read in real life, in real moments, when someone needs a gentle reminder that they are not alone.”A desire for service fueled Dr. Corbin’s journey to authorship. Publishing became a practical way to create a sustainable stream of support for Ebony Sonshine Inc. while leaving a legacy of comfort and truth.Every purchase serves as an act of self-investment for the reader that directly supports ESI’s mission to provide safe spaces and creative opportunities for children and youth, regardless of their circumstances.“The sun will come up in the morning, for nothing on this earth is permanent,” Dr. Corbin added. “When you buy this book, you are giving yourself a moment to reflect while helping a young person keep their dream alive.”BOOK DETAILS-Title: Simplicity of Words (Poems to PAUSE, REFLECT, and FEEL)-Author: Dr. Jinkie JW Corbin-Genre: Poetry/Inspirational-Publisher: Global Book Publishing -Book Link: https://www.amazon.com/-/he/Dr-Jinkie-JW-Corbin/dp/1964644526 KEYWORDS: modern inspirational poetry, poetry books about reflection, meaningful short poems, simple poetry for mindfulness, poems for self-discovery, read poems to feel calm, poetry for emotional well-being, poems for everyday life, spiritual reflection poems, accessible poetry for teens and adultsABOUT THE AUTHORDr. Jinkie JW Corbin is a poet, educator, and spiritual thinker whose work is rooted in resilience, love, and faith. Having navigated a lifelong speech challenge, Dr. Corbin found her most powerful voice through dance and the written word, building a steady practice of writing 52 poems each year. Her previous work includes Twenty-One Days of Spiritual Meditations – Volume 1, and she is currently completing Volume 2. Her life’s work is dedicated to proving that every story deserves to be heard.#SimplicityOfWords #ModernInspirationalPoetry #MindfulnessPoems #PoetryForReflection #EbonySonshineInc

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.