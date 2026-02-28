WOW.DHS.GOV: ICE Arrests Murderers, Pedophiles, and Drug Traffickers

Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are illegal aliens who are charged with or convicted of a crime in the United States

WASHINGTON –– U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced today the arrest of more criminal illegal aliens across the country, convicted of heinous crimes including murder, lewd or lascivious acts with a child, and attempted trafficking of opium and/or heroin.

“Yesterday, ICE arrested criminal illegal alien murderers, pedophiles, and drug traffickers,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “These are the types of thugs our officers are arresting and removing from American neighborhoods. While sanctuary politicians demonize ICE law enforcement, our officers continue to risk their lives to arrest public safety threats. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, we are putting the safety of American citizens FIRST.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Luis Padilla-Tapia, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for first-degree murder, inflicting corporal injury to spouse/cohabitant/date, and threatening crime with intent to terrorize in Bakersfield, California.

Benjamin Perez-Pena, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and registered sex offender, convicted for lewd or lascivious acts with a child in Santa Ana, California.

David Cac-Choc, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for indecent assault on a person less than 13-years-old and endangering welfare of children - parent/guardian/other committing offense of corruption of minors in Coatesville, Pennsylvania.

Jhoshua Herbert Quichiz-Sagarvinaga, a criminal illegal alien from Peru, convicted for proposed sex act by communication systems, victim under 15-years-old and possession of child pornography in Leesburg, Virginia.

Francisco Hernandez-Alonso, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for attempted trafficking in opium or heroin in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

