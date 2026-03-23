McClelland’s Contracting & Roofing Announces Expansion with New Office in the Heart of Pittsburgh’s East End

We aren’t here to be average; we’re here to dominate the standard” — Brock McClelland

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- McClellands Contracting & Roofing , Western Pennsylvania’s premier full-service contracting firm, is proud to announce the opening of its newest office at 5001 Baum Blvd, Suite 725, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. The expansion into the Baum Boulevard corridor marks a significant milestone in the company’s mission to provide elite craftsmanship and "peace of mind" service to residents across the East End, including Shadyside, Bloomfield, and Oakland.Founded by Brock McClelland to raise the standard of home improvement, the company has grown from a disciplined local startup into a regional powerhouse. Recently named the #1 Roofing Company in Pittsburgh by Forbes, McClellands is a GAF Certified Master EliteContractor and a proud recipient of the GAF President’s Club 1-Star Award. This elite status held by only 1% of roofing professionals nationwide, allows McClellands to provide industry-leading roofing systems backed by the most comprehensive warranties available today.“We aren’t here to be average; we’re here to dominate the standard,” said Brock McClelland, Founder of McClellands. “Opening this office on Baum Blvd allows us to be even more accessible to the city we serve. Whether we are installing a high-performance roofing system or creating a gourmet kitchen, our team is ready to show Pittsburgh what it means when we say: If Our Name Goes On It, We Stand Behind It, So You Can Stand In It!The new location will serve as a central hub for the company’s comprehensive exterior and interior divisions:The new location will serve as a hub for both residential and commercial services, including:Full roof replacements, repairs, storm damage restoration.Exterior Transformations: Siding, gutters, soffit, and fascia.High-End Interior Remodeling: Specialized kitchen, bathroom, and basement renovations.Emergency Services: 24/7 rapid response for roof tarping and insurance claims.McClellands builds a legacy of leadership and reliability by pairing premium materials with a disciplined, faith-driven approach. As a local Pittsburgh leader with a BBB A+ rating, the company ensures every project is defined by honest assessments and clear communication. Beyond technical expertise, McClellands remains deeply rooted in the Steel City. This commitment to the community is demonstrated through a history of giving back, including gifting new roofs to local veterans About McClellands Contracting & Roofing: McClellands Contracting & Roofing is a full-service exterior and interior contractor serving Western Pennsylvania. Built on the core values of Teamwork, Integrity, Excellence, and Discipline (T.I.E.D.), they are recognized in the top tier of roofing professionals nationwide as a GAF President’s Club 1-Star Award winner. From high-end interior retreats to superior exterior protection, McClellands is committed to enhancing homes and businesses with unwavering quality.

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