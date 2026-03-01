DPS to open permanent year-round property exhibition in Dubai on March 4

A new era in property exhibitions begins as DPS officially opens on 4th March, introducing Dubai’s first permanent property showcase operating year-round.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Housing more than 30 developers and featuring more than 400 projects, DPS operates as a leading Dubai property exhibition offering investors, brokers, and buyers the opportunity to explore Dubai’s most sought-after developments in one centralized venue.Top developers, including DAMAC Properties, Sobha Realty, Binghatti Developers, and Danube Properties, are part of the initiative, presenting residential towers, luxury villas, waterfront communities, and high-yield off-plan property in Dubai opportunities.For investors, DPS simplifies decision-making by allowing side-by-side comparisons of ROI potential, pricing structures, and payment flexibility. Brokers benefit from direct developer networking and streamlined transactions, while buyers gain year-round access to Dubai’s most competitive property launches.With the global demand for Dubai real estate continuing to surge, DPS positions itself as the ultimate one-stop property platform.On March 4th, DPS opened on the main Umm Suqeim Street, introducing a permanent property exhibition in Dubai accessible throughout the year. Visitors can walk in, speak with an expert, and receive guidance through every step from selecting an apartment to completing documentation, all in one location.

Zero Friction. Pure Efficiency. Welcome to DPS

