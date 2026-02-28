Pocfarmer Invests US$8 Million to Accelerate Modernization of Michoacán’s Blackberry Sector Pocfarmer Invests US$8 Million to Accelerate Modernization of Michoacán’s Blackberry Sector

Investment to enhance agricultural financing, modern farming technology, and global market access for one of the world’s leading blackberry-producing regions.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pocfarmer today announced a strategic investment of US$8 million to support the large-scale development and value chain upgrade of blackberry farms in Michoacán, Mexico. The investment marks a significant step in Pocfarmer’s global berry industry strategy and reinforces the company’s position as a comprehensive agricultural finance and industry solutions provider.Michoacán is widely recognized as one of the world’s leading blackberry-producing regions, playing a critical role in supplying North American and European markets. Benefiting from favorable climate conditions and well-established agricultural infrastructure, the region has long served as a key source of premium-quality blackberries for international markets.Through this investment, Pocfarmer will implement a structured and sustainable industry enhancement program focused on financial empowerment, technology modernization, post-harvest optimization, and international market expansion. The initiative aims to strengthen production efficiency, quality consistency, and global supply chain resilience.Key Investment Areas· Agricultural Financial Support: Establishing structured financing solutions to optimize capital flow, enhance risk management, and support scalable farm operations.· Modern Agricultural Technology Integration: Introducing digital farm management systems and standardized cultivation practices to improve yield, quality consistency, and traceability.· Post-Harvest and Cold Chain Upgrades: Enhancing sorting, pre-cooling, and cold chain logistics systems to reduce losses and meet international export standards.· Global Market Channel Expansion: Leveraging Pocfarmer’s international network across the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia to strengthen distribution capabilities and expand access to high-value markets.Pocfarmer’s management stated:“Michoacán holds long-term strategic importance in the global blackberry industry. This investment represents not only capital support but also deep integration of technical expertise and global market resources. We are committed to enabling sustainable, scalable growth for local producers while strengthening the international berry supply chain.”The project will be implemented in phases over the next 12 to 24 months, in collaboration with local agricultural cooperatives, exporters, and financial institutions. Upon completion, the initiative is expected to enhance regional production capacity, improve export competitiveness, and contribute to local economic development and employment.As global demand for premium berry products continues to rise, Pocfarmer will further expand its strategic presence in Latin America, fostering efficient collaboration across the global agricultural value chain and supporting long-term sustainable industry growth.About PocfarmerPocfarmer, founded in 2019, is a global agricultural finance and industry solutions provider operating across the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia. The company delivers end-to-end value chain solutions, including project financing support, agricultural management technologies, processing coordination, logistics services, and sales channel development.By integrating capital resources, operational expertise, and global market access, Pocfarmer is committed to building systematic, scalable solutions that empower agricultural enterprises and producers worldwide.

