SLOVENIA, February 28 - Slovenia is following with concern reports of the Israeli-U.S. strike on Iran. We call on all parties involved to immediately de-escalate tensions, exercise restraint, and fully respect international law and the UN Charter. Further escalation could have serious consequences for regional and international security.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.