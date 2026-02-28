Submit Release
News Search

There were 917 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 342,652 in the last 365 days.

Slovenia is following with concern reports of the Israeli-U.S. strike on Iran

SLOVENIA, February 28 - Slovenia is following with concern reports of the Israeli-U.S. strike on Iran. We call on all parties involved to immediately de-escalate tensions, exercise restraint, and fully respect international law and the UN Charter. Further escalation could have serious consequences for regional and international security.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Slovenia is following with concern reports of the Israeli-U.S. strike on Iran

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.