Al Mustafa Welfare Trust Aims to Support Over 1 Million Families This Ramadan 2026

A mother and her children receive Ramadan food assistance supported by Zakat donations through Al Mustafa Welfare Trust’s global Ramadan 2026 campaign. Volunteers serve Iftar meals to fasting individuals during Al Mustafa Welfare Trust’s Ramadan 2026 food distribution campaign. Hundreds of families receive Ramadan food packs during Al Mustafa Welfare Trust’s global Ramadan distribution campaig

UK-registered Muslim charity Al Mustafa Welfare Trust launches Global Ramadan food pack campaign targeting over one million vulnerable families worldwide.

The need for hope and kindness remains urgent. I encourage you to join us in extending compassion once again - providing a hand of hope to those in need across the globe.” — said Abdul Razzaq Sajid, Chairman of Al Mustafa Welfare Trust

HOUNSLOW, UNITED KINGDOM, February 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Al Mustafa Welfare Trust, a UK-registered Muslim charity delivering humanitarian relief and long-term community development programmes, has launched its Ramadan 2026 campaign with a goal to help more than one million people worldwide. The campaign will support families with Ramadan food packs, Iftar and Suhoor meals, and emergency assistance where needs are most urgent.

The Trust’s Ramadan programme builds on its “Feed 1 Million Ramadan Challenge”, which focuses on tackling hunger during the holy month by delivering family food parcels and freshly cooked meals. The programme prioritises countries and communities where food aid can quickly stabilise household nutrition and enable families to observe Ramadan with dignity.

Current humanitarian data highlights why Ramadan food aid remains essential. A UN joint update on global hunger estimates that about 673 million people experienced hunger in 2024, and cautions that progress is uneven across regions - particularly in parts of Africa and western Asia. Separately, the World Food Programme reports that 318 million people are facing acute (“crisis”) levels of hunger, driven by overlapping pressures including conflict, climate shocks, economic stress, and displacement.

A proven delivery model underpins the 2026 ambition. According to Al Mustafa Welfare Trust’s published reporting for its 2025 Feed 1 Million Ramadan Challenge, the organisation provided 1,727,886 people around the world with healthy, nutritious food. The charity’s reporting lists country and community-level distributions including Pakistan (458,195), Palestine - Gaza (558,731), Yemen (162,732), Syria (102,322), Lebanon (81,000), Kenya (82,466), Malawi (111,893), Bangladesh (47,593), Djibouti (66,843), Tanzania (19,233), Palestine - Jerusalem (9,098) and support to Rohingya refugees (56,111). The charity also reports distributing tens of thousands of family food packs intended to provide nutritious food to families for an entire month.

Donation options within the Ramadan programme allow supporters to contribute to “where most needed” distributions or to direct aid to specific countries and refugee settings where food insecurity is acute.

For Ramadan 2026, Al Mustafa Welfare Trust’s food assistance is structured to meet needs for the whole month. The campaign combines one-month family food packs with cooked Iftar meals and, in crisis settings, Iftar and Suhoor meals where access to safe food, fuel and cooking facilities can be severely constrained. The Trust’s published guidance on Ramadan food packs describes staple items such as flour, rice, cooking oil, salt, tea, lentils, sugar, dates, chilli, powdered milk and juices.

In addition to food aid, the charity’s Ramadan 2026 materials highlight other forms of giving commonly sought during Ramadan, including Zakat al-Fitr (Fitrana), Fidya and Kaffarah, as well as seasonal support such as Eid gifts for vulnerable children. These options are positioned to help donors fulfil religious obligations while responding to household needs that often peak during Ramadan.

The 2026 goal is shaped by ongoing humanitarian pressures in several regions where the Trust works. In Yemen, the United Nations has warned that more than 17 million people are going hungry, including over one million children under the age of five facing life-threatening acute malnutrition. In Bangladesh, UNHCR reporting indicates 1,182,755 Rohingya refugees recorded as of 31 January 2026, reflecting the prolonged needs facing displaced communities.

Supporters are encouraged to contribute Zakat and Sadaqah to fund Ramadan food packs, Iftar and Suhoor meals, and wider emergency relief. Al Mustafa Welfare Trust states that it operates a 100% Zakat Policy, meaning Zakat donations are allocated directly to eligible recipients and are not used to cover the charity’s administrative or operational costs. The policy also states that Zakat is distributed in line with the eight Qur’anic eligibility categories referenced in Surah 9:60.

Al Mustafa Welfare Trust was founded in 1983 and states that it registered in the UK in 2007. The organisation also states that it works with communities to establish long-term development projects intended to deliver sustainable change beyond emergency relief.

To learn more about the Ramadan 2026 campaign or to donate, visit: https://www.almustafatrust.org/appeals/ramadan.

About Al Mustafa Welfare Trust

Al Mustafa Welfare Trust is a registered charity in England and Wales (Charity No. 1118492) delivering humanitarian aid and long-term development programmes, including food aid, medical care, education and emergency relief.

This Ramadan, Make Mercy Move Through Your Zakat

