Award-Winning Oregon Criminal Defense Firm Gilroy Napoli Short Welcomes Richard Oberdorfer to their Portland Team

Richard Oberdorfer, Attorney at Law

With decades of criminal defense experience, Richard Oberdorfer expands the Portland bench and reinforces its commitment to strategic, high-level defense work.

We are excited to welcome him and expand the resources we can bring to clients who need serious advocacy when the stakes are high.” — John Gilroy

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of Oregon's most accomplished DUII attorneys has joined the Portland office of Gilroy Napoli Short Law Group (GNS Law Group). Richard Oberdorfer has spent more than two decades building a practice centered entirely on DUII and driving-related charges — and now brings that specialized depth to one of the state's most respected trial firms.

Few Oregon attorneys have spent as many years as deeply focused on DUII law. Known for meticulous case preparation and a thorough command of Oregon DUII statutes, Oberdorfer has built a reputation as a go-to advocate for people facing serious DUII allegations — and a defense strategy built around the specific facts of each case. His addition significantly expands GNS Law Group's Portland DUII defense capabilities across the metro area and throughout the state.

The accolades reflect the work. Oberdorfer has been selected to Oregon Super Lawyers and named a Rising Star in DUII defense. He has also earned peer selection to The Best Lawyers in America in the field of DUI/DWI Defense — recognitions built on sustained performance, not self-promotion.

Beyond the courtroom, Richard is a recognized educator within the Oregon legal community. He has lectured extensively on DUII, alcohol and drug pharmacology, and driving-related criminal law, helping attorneys and legal professionals stay current as Oregon statutes and enforcement practices evolve. That depth of knowledge directly benefits his clients: an attorney who teaches the law understands it at a level most practitioners never reach.

A Lewis & Clark Law School graduate, Oberdorfer has been licensed in Oregon since 2001 — the same year he earned his Juris Doctor.

"We're proud to welcome Richard to the firm," said founding partner John Gilroy. "His depth of knowledge in DUII law, combined with his commitment to client outcomes, is exactly what our clients in Portland and across Oregon deserve."

About GNS Law Group

Founded by former Oregon prosecutors, Gilroy Napoli Short Law Group is a premier Oregon trial firm with offices in Portland, Salem, Bend, Medford, and Hillsboro. The firm is widely respected for its work in DUII defense, criminal defense, personal injury, employment discrimination, and general litigation. Its attorneys have been recognized by Super Lawyers, AVVO, and other leading legal rating organizations.

GNS Law Group offers free consultations with flexible scheduling, including evenings and weekends. Individuals facing DUII or criminal charges in the Portland area are encouraged to contact the firm directly to speak with a member of the defense team.

Intro to GNS Law Group

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