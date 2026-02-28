MBEP Commemorates Black History Month by Celebrating People and Programs that Uplift the Tri-County Region

The Monterey Bay Economic Partnership amplifies the work of Black leaders across Monterey, Santa Cruz, and San Benito.

MARINA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of February as Black History Month, Monterey Bay Economic Partnership (MBEP) is highlighting the impact of local Black leaders and organizations whose work strengthens communities across Santa Cruz, San Benito, and Monterey counties. This year marks the 100th official observance of the annual commemoration celebrating the cultural heritage, achievements, and contributions of the Black American community. In keeping with the 2026 National Black History Month theme, “Century of Black History Commemorations,” MBEP celebrates individuals whose leadership reflects a legacy of innovation, resilience, and community transformation.Celebrating Regional Leaders and ChangemakersMBEP is proud to recognize a few of the many leaders whose work is advancing equity, opportunity, and community well-being across the tri-county region:Lavera Alexander, Chief Growth Officer, Monterey Bay Economic Partnership (MBEP)Lavera Alexander is an experienced executive with more than two decades of leadership advancing cross-sector collaboration and transformative impact within the nonprofit sector. As lead for the California Advanced Air Mobility Corridors Initiative (CAAMCI) , Alexander oversees the team guiding the development of California’s first FAA-compliant, multi-airport flight corridor network connecting four rural Central Coast airports. Supported by a $7.45 million state investment, the initiative advances next-generation aerospace innovation and regional economic growth — further positioning the Central Coast as a leader in advanced aviation and emerging technologies.Seaside Mayor Ian OglesbyFor more than two decades as a community volunteer, County Economic Development Commissioner, Monterey County Board of Education Trustee, Planning Commissioner, Council Member, Mayor Pro-Tem, and now in his fourth term as mayor, Oglesby has demonstrated an ongoing commitment to positively promote Seaside and build a vibrant, inclusive community.Esabella (“Bella”) Bonner, Founder and Executive Director, Black Surf Santa CruzA visionary community leader, Bonner founded Black Surf Santa Cruz to promote healing, inclusion, and wellness through ocean access, recreation, and education. Her work has expanded opportunities for Black and BIPOC communities to reconnect with coastal spaces through programs designed to foster belonging, equity, and environmental stewardship.Dr. Travaris Harris, Assistant Superintendent/Vice President of Instruction, Cabrillo CollegeWith more than 25 years of experience in higher education leadership, Dr. Harris has advanced student-centered initiatives that expand access and improve outcomes for historically underserved students. His work focuses on strengthening workforce and educational pathways that support regional opportunity and long-term success.Rosalyn Green, Black Power-Building and Justice Reinvestment Director, Monterey County Black CaucusIn her role as Black Power-Building & Justice Reinvestment Director of the Monterey County Black Caucus, Green advances collective efforts to unify and empower Black voices and representation throughout Monterey County by cultivating leadership and mentorship while advocating for racial equity.Lyndon Tarver, President, NAACP Monterey County BranchAs president of the Monterey County NAACP, Tarver provides leadership in advancing civil rights, civic engagement, and community advocacy, supporting initiatives that promote equity and strengthen democratic participation across the region.Jahyzanna Wieder, Youth AllianceIn her role as executive project manager for Youth Alliance, Wieder is helping create safe, empowering spaces for young people while fostering leadership development, community connection, and opportunities for youth to thrive and lead.Francine Rodd, Executive Director, First 5 Monterey CountyAs executive director of First 5 Monterey County, Rodd leads initiatives focused on early childhood development, family support, and community systems that improve outcomes for children and families throughout the tri-county region.DeAndre’ James, Executive Director, Community Health Trust of Pajaro ValleyIn his role as executive director of Community Health Trust of Pajaro Valley, James works to ensure an equal and fair opportunity for every individual to attain the highest level of health and wellness regardless of socioeconomic barriers.Honoring Legacy While Building the FutureBlack History Month serves as both a celebration of historic achievements and a recognition of ongoing contributions shaping the future of communities nationwide. Across the Monterey Bay region, Black leaders continue to drive innovation in education, workforce development, community wellness, civil rights, and emerging industries — demonstrating the enduring impact of collective leadership.To learn more about Black leaders advancing efforts across the tri-county region, please visit: https://mbep.biz/initiatives/ About Monterey Bay Economic Partnership (MBEP): Monterey Bay Economic Partnership (MBEP) is a regional member-supported nonprofit organization consisting of public, private, and civic entities located throughout the counties of Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz. Founded in 2015, our mission is to improve the economic health and quality of life in the region.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.