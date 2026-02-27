Senate Bill 1198 Printer's Number 1468

PENNSYLVANIA, February 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1468

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1198

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY FLYNN, FEBRUARY 27, 2026

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, FEBRUARY 27, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of August 15, 1961 (P.L.987, No.442), entitled

"An act relating to public works contracts; providing for

prevailing wages; imposing duties upon the Secretary of Labor

and Industry; providing remedies, penalties and repealing

existing laws," further providing for definitions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2(4) and (5) of the act of August 15,

1961 (P.L.987, No.442), known as the Pennsylvania Prevailing

Wage Act, are amended and the section is amended by adding

paragraphs to read:

Section 2. Definitions.--As used in this act--

* * *

(4) "Public body" means the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,

any of its political subdivisions, any authority created by the

General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and any

instrumentality or agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania[.]

or a public utility.

(4.1) "Public utility" means a public utility as defined

under 66 Pa.C.S. § 102 (relating to definitions). The term does

