Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,223 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 342,768 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1198 Printer's Number 1468

PENNSYLVANIA, February 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1468

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1198

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY FLYNN, FEBRUARY 27, 2026

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, FEBRUARY 27, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of August 15, 1961 (P.L.987, No.442), entitled

"An act relating to public works contracts; providing for

prevailing wages; imposing duties upon the Secretary of Labor

and Industry; providing remedies, penalties and repealing

existing laws," further providing for definitions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2(4) and (5) of the act of August 15,

1961 (P.L.987, No.442), known as the Pennsylvania Prevailing

Wage Act, are amended and the section is amended by adding

paragraphs to read:

Section 2. Definitions.--As used in this act--

* * *

(4) "Public body" means the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,

any of its political subdivisions, any authority created by the

General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and any

instrumentality or agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania[.]

or a public utility.

(4.1) "Public utility" means a public utility as defined

under 66 Pa.C.S. § 102 (relating to definitions). The term does

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 1198 Printer's Number 1468

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.