Senate Bill 1198 Printer's Number 1468
PENNSYLVANIA, February 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1468
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1198
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY FLYNN, FEBRUARY 27, 2026
REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, FEBRUARY 27, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of August 15, 1961 (P.L.987, No.442), entitled
"An act relating to public works contracts; providing for
prevailing wages; imposing duties upon the Secretary of Labor
and Industry; providing remedies, penalties and repealing
existing laws," further providing for definitions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2(4) and (5) of the act of August 15,
1961 (P.L.987, No.442), known as the Pennsylvania Prevailing
Wage Act, are amended and the section is amended by adding
paragraphs to read:
Section 2. Definitions.--As used in this act--
* * *
(4) "Public body" means the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,
any of its political subdivisions, any authority created by the
General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and any
instrumentality or agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania[.]
or a public utility.
(4.1) "Public utility" means a public utility as defined
under 66 Pa.C.S. § 102 (relating to definitions). The term does
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.