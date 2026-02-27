Decedent Identified* MPD Makes Arrest in Virginia Avenue Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in a homicide that occurred Thursday afternoon in Northwest.



On Thursday, February 5, 2026, at approximately 4:09 p.m., Second District officers and the United States Secret Service Uniformed Division members responded to the report of a stabbing inside of a building in the 2400 block of Virginia Avenue, Northwest. Officers located an adult male suffering from stab wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene, and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim was pronounced dead.



The decedent has been identified as 37-year-old John Despertt, of no fixed address.

The suspect was located nearby and placed under arrest and a knife was recovered. 40-year-old Jose Perez, of no fixed address, was charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.



CCN: 26016040

