New Haven Barracks- Motor vehicle crash involving a snowmobile

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 26B5000812

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388 4919

DATE/TIME: On 27 February 2026, at approximately 2022 hours

STREET: US RT 7

TOWN: New Haven

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Trail # 17

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Timothy Cousino

AGE: 46

SEAT BELT? NO

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Arctic Cat

VEHICLE MODEL: F7

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaling damage

INJURIES: Suspected Moderate

HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Gary Boutin

AGE: 46

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Middlebury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-350

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to the area of the intersection of US RT 7 and Trail 17 in New Haven for a report of a snowmobile versus truck crash. During the investigation, Troopers determined that Cousino was traveling west on Trail # 17 on a 2004 Arctic Cat F7. Boutin was traveling north on US RT 7, in a 2022 Ford F-350. Investigation revealed Cousino failed to stop at the trail end to cross US RT 7, subsequently striking the side of Boutin’s truck.

Cousino was transported to University of Vermont Medical Center for suspected moderate injuries.

Criminal Charges and VCVCs are pending.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT: Addison County Superior Court – Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: Pending