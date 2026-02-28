New Haven Barracks- Motor vehicle crash involving a snowmobile
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26B5000812
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388 4919
DATE/TIME: On 27 February 2026, at approximately 2022 hours
STREET: US RT 7
TOWN: New Haven
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Trail # 17
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Timothy Cousino
AGE: 46
SEAT BELT? NO
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2004
VEHICLE MAKE: Arctic Cat
VEHICLE MODEL: F7
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaling damage
INJURIES: Suspected Moderate
HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Gary Boutin
AGE: 46
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Middlebury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-350
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Troopers responded to the area of the intersection of US RT 7 and Trail 17 in New Haven for a report of a snowmobile versus truck crash. During the investigation, Troopers determined that Cousino was traveling west on Trail # 17 on a 2004 Arctic Cat F7. Boutin was traveling north on US RT 7, in a 2022 Ford F-350. Investigation revealed Cousino failed to stop at the trail end to cross US RT 7, subsequently striking the side of Boutin’s truck.
Cousino was transported to University of Vermont Medical Center for suspected moderate injuries.
Criminal Charges and VCVCs are pending.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT: Addison County Superior Court – Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: Pending
