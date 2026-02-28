Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,275 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,898 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks- Motor vehicle crash involving a snowmobile

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 26B5000812                              

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney

STATION: New Haven                                     

CONTACT#: (802) 388 4919

 

DATE/TIME: On 27 February 2026, at approximately 2022 hours

STREET: US RT 7

TOWN: New Haven

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Trail # 17

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Timothy Cousino

AGE: 46

SEAT BELT? NO

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Arctic Cat

VEHICLE MODEL: F7

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaling damage

INJURIES: Suspected Moderate

HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Gary Boutin

AGE: 46     

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Middlebury, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-350

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to the area of the intersection of US RT 7 and Trail 17 in New Haven for a report of a snowmobile versus truck crash. During the investigation, Troopers determined that Cousino was traveling west on Trail # 17 on a 2004 Arctic Cat F7. Boutin was traveling north on US RT 7, in a 2022 Ford F-350. Investigation revealed Cousino failed to stop at the trail end to cross US RT 7, subsequently striking the side of Boutin’s truck.

 

Cousino was transported to University of Vermont Medical Center for suspected moderate injuries.

 

Criminal Charges and VCVCs are pending.

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT: Addison County Superior Court – Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: Pending

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Haven Barracks- Motor vehicle crash involving a snowmobile

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.