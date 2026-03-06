Cast from Clay Opens Enrolment for Online Course on Engaging UK Government Ministers

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cast from Clay , a London-based communications consultancy specialising in policy change, has opened enrolment for its online course " What Ministers Want ," with the next cohort beginning on 12th March 2026.The five-week, tutor-guided online programme is designed for professionals who engage with UK government policymakers. Ministers and special advisers have reflected in Cast from Clay's Policy Unstuck interview series that far too many meetings with external stakeholders are not as useful as they could be. The course is designed to address that gap.The course is led by Andy Ormerod-Cloke, a public policy leader with 11 years in central government, followed by a senior role in PwC. His time in government included senior roles across HM Treasury, the Department for Education, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, and the Home Office. He is currently the Director and Founder of Citizenry, a human-centric public policy and training consultancy.A module is released each Wednesday, combining written material, multimedia content, and structured activities with three live one-hour teaching sessions. Participants commit approximately two hours per week. The course is accredited for up to 15 CPD points.By the end of the programme, participants will be able to explain how the UK government works in practice, understand ministerial decision-making, produce policy briefs tailored to different audiences, and communicate persuasively with ministers.Further information is available at https://castfromclay.co.uk/course/what-ministers-want/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.