Sharifah AI Launches to Help High-Performing Professionals Stay Organized Without Dropping the Ball

A voice-powered AI assistant that turns natural conversation into organized tasks, projects, reminders, and collaboration.

The problem isn’t productivity. It’s mental overload. Sharifah AI listens, organizes, and makes sure nothing important slips through the cracks.” — Sharifah Hardie, Founder of Sharifah AI

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sharifah AI officially launches today, introducing a voice-powered productivity assistant designed for high-performing professionals who refuse to let important details slip through the cracks.With a simple promise, “Just talk. Sharifah AI handles the rest,” the platform transforms natural conversation into structured action. Users speak freely about deadlines, meetings, projects, errands, or reminders. Sharifah AI listens, analyzes context, detects missing information, and automatically organizes everything into projects, tasks, shopping lists, and reminders.“I built Sharifah AI for people who think fast, move fast, and manage a lot at once,” said Sharifah Hardie , Founder of Sharifah AI. “The problem is not capability. The problem is mental overload. Sharifah AI reduces that load so nothing important gets dropped.”A user might say, “I need to finish the website redesign by next Friday, email the client, and pick up groceries on the way home.”Sharifah AI instantly:• Creates a project titled Website Redesign with a Friday deadline• Adds the task Email client mockups• Generates a categorized shopping list with remindersNo manual sorting. No switching apps. No forgotten details.Sharifah AI supports productivity across work, life, and team collaboration.For IndividualsVoice Input Modes include Quick Note Mode for fast entries and Meeting Mode that records conversations and extracts participants, decisions, and action items automatically.Smart Project Management detects complexity, separates simple tasks from multi-step projects, sets deadlines, and identifies missing details.For WorkPremium features include Meeting Prep Notes that compile contextual history and agenda suggestions. AI-Powered Insights provide proactive deadline risk alerts, vendor recommendations, smart prioritization, and contextual memory across past conversations.For Family and TeamsAuto Shopping Lists instantly organize items by category and allow real-time sharing. Team Collaboration enables project sharing, task delegation, and synchronized updates for families or unlimited team members.Sharifah AI works in three simple steps:Speak naturally.AI organizes everything automatically.Stay on track with smart reminders and insights.Sharifah AI was created by Sharifah Hardie, a business builder who has coached entrepreneurs and managed complex projects for years. After witnessing the mental strain caused by scattered systems and fragmented tools, she built Sharifah AI to centralize organization through conversation.Sharifah AI is available now with a free 7-day trial. No credit card required and also offers a 20% recurring affiliate program for coaches, consultants, and productivity influencers.For more information or to start a trial, visit https://www.Sharifah.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.