State Police Make Two Additional Arrests in Somerset County Fatal Shooting

February 27, 2026

(PRINCESS ANNE, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested and charged two additional juveniles with first-degree murder and other related charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Derrick Knox that occurred on January 26, 2026 in Somerset County.

A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, both boys, are being held at the Somerset County Detention Center without bond. Following consultation with the Office of the State’s Attorney in Somerset County, both are charged with first degree felony murder, second degree murder, robbery, and other related charges.

The 14-year-old was arrested on February 10, 2026 by Maryland State Police in Princess Anne. The 16-year-old was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Chula Vista, California on Feb 4, 2026 and extradited to Maryland last week.

Two other juveniles, a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old-boy from Salisbury, previously arrested and charged in connection with the murder, remain held without bond at the Somerset County Detention Center.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on January 26, deputies from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack responded to the 11000 block of Dryden Lane in Princess Anne for a reported shooting. Two victims were located with apparent gunshot wounds inside a 2026 Kia Seltos SUV parked in the roadway.

The deceased victim, Derrick Knox, 46, of Salisbury was pronounced deceased on scene. A second victim injured during the incident, identified as Kevin Pillar, 41, of Salisbury, was transported to a local trauma center by Maryland State Police Aviation Command.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit leads the continuing investigation with assistance from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the State’s Attorney in Somerset County.

Anyone with relevant information related to this case is asked to contact Sgt. Joe Meier of the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit, at 443-515-0034. All calls may remain confidential.

###

