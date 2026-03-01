Concerns Over Harmful Private Listing Networks Explained by NAEBA (The National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents)

About

The National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents (NAEBA) is a dedicated professional organization that exclusively represents real estate buyers. Established in the mid-1990s, NAEBA was created to address the conflicts of interest that arise in traditional dual agency practices, where agents may represent both buyers and sellers in a transaction. This dual representation often puts buyers at a disadvantage, as their interests may not be prioritized. Mission and Vision NAEBA’s primary mission is to advocate for home buyers by providing them with consistent, unbiased representation throughout the home buying process. Members adhere strictly to ethical standards, ensuring that their fiduciary duties are always focused on the buyer's needs, without any distraction from listing or selling properties. Why Choose NAEBA Members? NAEBA's commitment to education and ethical practice has made them a recommended choice by leading industry entities like HUD, Consumer Reports, and NerdWallet. Their focus on exclusive buyer agency helps create a more stable and equitable real estate market. NAEBA remains a steadfast advocate for home buyers, empowering them with the information, guidance, and representation necessary for successful real estate transactions. As the industry continues to evolve, NAEBA's role in protecting buyers remains more crucial than ever. For more information about NAEBA or to find a buyer agent in your area, please visit naeba.org.

