Annapolis Film Festival Announces 2026 Main Slate

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New selections include Lionsgate’s POWER BALLAD, a John Carney musical comedy; Magnolia Pictures' CAROLINA CAROLINE, directed by Adam Carter Rehmeier and produced by Tim & Trevor White (Star Thrower Entertainment); Maude Apatow’s directorial debut POETIC LICENSE; and NB Mager’s RUN AMOK, which premiered at Sundance, named Closing Night Film.The Annapolis Film Festival today unveiled the complete film lineup for its 2026 festival, taking place March 26–29, 2026. The highly anticipated event will showcase an exciting and diverse program of narrative and documentary features, along with an exceptional collection of short films from around the globe, transforming the city into a vibrant hub for filmmakers, cinephiles, and cultural tastemakers, bringing filmmakers, artists, and audiences together in historic downtown Annapolis for four days of cinema, conversation, and connection.“This may be the best slate yet!” said Derek Horne, Director of Programming. “We’re bringing audiences an extraordinary mix of powerful storytelling, major festival favorites, breakthrough filmmakers, and unforgettable performances. It’s a lineup that truly reflects the energy, diversity, and cinematic excellence that defines the Annapolis Film Festival.”Opening Night will feature an elegant pre-reception for select passholders before the red carpet with the culinary delights by The Palate Pleasers. This will precede the highly anticipated new film, POWER BALLAD.Lionsgate presents, POWER BALLAD in association with 30WEST + Fís Éireann / Screen Ireland, a Likely Story / Distressed Films production, in association with Treasure Entertainment.When Rick (Paul Rudd), a past-his-prime wedding singer, meets fading boy-band star Danny (Nick Jonas) during a gig, the two bond over music and a late-night jam session. But when Danny turns one of Rick’s songs into the hit that reignites his career, Rick sets out to reclaim the recognition he believes he deserves - even if it means risking everything he cares about. From writer-director John Carney (Sing Street, Once), POWER BALLAD is a feel-good story about music, self-respect, friendship, and the price of ambition.“The Heartbeat of Film” theme reflects the unmistakable vibe of the Annapolis Film Festival: intimate yet electric, thoughtful yet joyful. It honors the moments when audiences lean forward in their seats, filmmakers share their truths, and conversations spill out of theaters into the streets, cafés, and waterfront spaces of Annapolis. It’s where film doesn’t just play—it resonates.“We are so thrilled to kick off this year’s festival with a feel-good, music-driven film like POWER BALLAD, which really fits our vibe,” say Festival Directors & Cofounders Patti White and Lee Anderson. The Brian & Patricia Giese Foundation will serve as the Festival Presenter of the 2026 Annapolis Film Festival and the Annapolis Film Society, marking a continued and deeply valued partnership rooted in community, creativity, and cultural impact. To learn more about the Brian & Patricia Giese Foundation, please visit www.giesefoundation.org The film is followed by an exclusive after-party at the top of the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium for pass and ticket holders who will enjoy a live band to dance the night away.Screenings and events will be held at venues throughout Annapolis, including Maryland Hall, St. John’s College, Asbury United Methodist Church, and across the Historic Arts District, with additional festival experiences such as industry panels, filmmaker Q&As, Coffee Talks at RamsHead OnStage, student programs, and late-night parties.The 2026 slate reflects the Annapolis Film Festival’s commitment to presenting bold new voices, award-winning films, fresh narratives, and timely documentaries that inspire conversation and connection. With 70+ films, the slate includes spotlight screenings, curated showcases, and audience favorites fresh from major international festivals and distributors.Programming highlights include: THE EYES OF GHANA—The Black Experience; ELIJAH PEEL—The Faith Experience with special guest actor Kevin Sorbo (HERCULES) and other cast; THIS IS NOT A DRILL—The Environmental Showcase; and AMERICAN PACHUCO—The Latine Experience; EXPEDITION ANTARCTICA: A Journey with Gary Jobson - The Sailing Showcase; and The Jewish Experience, the documentary TOVAH, includes a special Q&A with Tovah Feldshuh (NOBODY WANTS THIS, Netflix.)In addition to its public screenings, the festival continues its strong community impact through filmmaker engagement, and outreach initiatives that bring students, local organizations, and regional audiences into the cinematic experience.The festival will close on Sunday with a festive final screening, RUN AMOK, and the audience and juried awards celebration, Best of Fest, which brings the community together to hear about the winners and will see their audience favorites replayed.Passes on sale now. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 6th, at www.annapolisfilmfestival.com Opening Night tickets are $50 and include the after-party. Festival passes are $200/AFS members ($175), Premium passes are $350/AFS members ($300), and individual tickets and Coffee Talks are $20. Festival passes provide the most immersive experience, offering priority access to screenings and entry to signature events, while individual tickets will also be available.MEDIA CONTACT: PR@annapolisfilmfestival.com | 410-263-3444FOR PRESS CREDENTIALS, visit www.annapolisfilmfestival.com ABOUT THE ANNAPOLIS FILM FESTIVALThe Annapolis Film Festival, a 501c3 non-profit, brings together a dynamic and diverse audience for a shared celebration of film that enlightens, entertains, and inspires. Each year, the festival presents more than 70 films. It hosts conversations with filmmakers, actors, producers, and industry leaders, creating a destination event that drives tourism, energizes the local economy, and strengthens the cultural fabric of the region.FULL FILM LIST Available upon request

