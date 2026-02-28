Chairman Comer Slams Democrats as Clinton is the Third Witness to Exonerate President Trump

WASHINGTON—Following the deposition of former President Bill Clinton, House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today slammed Democrats for weaponizing the Epstein investigation:

“Today, former President Clinton exonerated President Trump under questioning from the Democrats. He stated that he has no information that President Trump did anything wrong, and that President Trump never said anything to Clinton to make him think that he was involved with Epstein. President Clinton is now the third witness who has testified under oath that there is no evidence of President Trump committing wrongdoing. It’s sick how Democrats have weaponized this investigation to put politics above survivors. Ranking Member Robert Garcia and Democrats must cease their partisan witch hunt against President Trump.”

Here are a few examples how Democrats have repeatedly lied about witness testimony and evidence during the Committee’s investigation:

Democrats lied about former U.S. Attorney General William Barr’s deposition, falsely claiming he did not exonerate President Donald Trump. In fact, Barr stated clearly that there was no evidence linking President Trump to Epstein’s criminal activity.

Former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida and former Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta dismantled Democrats’ Trump-Epstein smear during his transcribed interview, confirming there was no contact between President Trump and Acosta and no connection between Trump and Epstein in the case.

Democrats selectively leaked three emails from more than 20,000 pages of documents produced by the Epstein Estate and applied their own redactions to manufacture an anti-Trump narrative and mislead the media and the public. When CNN questioned the redactions, Democrat Committee members falsely claimed Republicans were responsible. After Republicans released more than 20,000 pages, Democrats then claimed this transparency was intended to “disorient” and “distract” from their fabricated narrative.