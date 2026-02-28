AHA releases agenda for new Healthier Together Conference

The AHA has announced the agenda for its inaugural Healthier Together Conference, taking place May 12-14 in Dallas. The conference, which will feature more than 40 sessions run by nearly 200 speakers from more than 100 organizations across 20 states, will equip attendees with actionable best practices to implement in their own communities. Visit the website to learn more about this dynamic new event, and register by March 31 to secure early bird rates. REGISTER NOW

