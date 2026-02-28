Submit Release
AHA shares recommendations with ASTP/ONC on HTI-5 proposed rule

The AHA Feb. 27 shared recommendations on the Health Data, Technology and Interoperability: ASTP/ONC Deregulatory Actions to Unleash Prosperity proposed rule, or HTI-5, with the Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy/Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology. The rule includes proposals related to certification criteria for certification programs and information blocking. It also intends to foster deregulation and further support the transition to Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources-based application programming interfaces.

Among several recommendations, the AHA urged ASTP/ONC to develop a reasonable glidepath to transition to FHIR-based certification criteria; maintain current privacy and security criteria; retain the current information blocking definition and “third-party seeking modification infeasibility exception;” and repeal imbalanced provider information blocking disincentives.

