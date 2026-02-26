NEWS RELEASE: City seeks Communications Manager to support economic development and arts initiatives

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 26, 2026

Communications Office: (808) 768-5768

City seeks Communications Manager to support economic development and arts initiatives

HONOLULU – The City and County of Honolulu is seeking a strategic and experienced communications professional to serve as Communications Manager (Information Specialist II), supporting the Office of Economic Revitalization (OER) and the Mayor’s Office of Culture and the Arts (MOCA).

The position will play a key role in advancing Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s priorities to strengthen Oʻahu’s economy, support local businesses and workforce opportunities, and elevate arts and culture initiatives that enrich the community.

Established to drive the City’s economic development strategy, OER works with partners across sectors to build a more resilient, diverse, and equitable economy that creates quality jobs while caring for Oʻahu’s people and place. The Communications Manager will serve as OER’s senior communications strategist, leading outreach efforts that connect residents, entrepreneurs, farmers, innovators, and community organizations with City programs and opportunities.

“This position is about telling the City’s story in a clear, meaningful way while helping residents understand the opportunities available to them,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “Strong communication helps build trust, strengthens partnerships, and ensures our economic development and cultural initiatives reach the communities they are intended to serve.”

The Communications Manager will develop and execute communications strategies, oversee digital and media outreach, manage staff and contractors, coordinate messaging across City departments, and support communications efforts for MOCA. The role also includes managing media relations, social media content, newsletters, outreach materials, and community engagement initiatives.

Ideal candidates will have professional experience in strategic communications, public relations, public policy, or public administration, along with strong writing and organizational skills and the ability to translate complex policy issues into clear, accessible messaging. Experience managing projects and collaborating across diverse teams is highly valued.

The annual salary range for the position is $72,516 to $103,212, depending on experience.

Applicants should submit a one-page cover letter, current resume, and at least three professional references to [email protected] .

—PAU—